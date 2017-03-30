News By Tag
Lo Pride's New Hip Hop "Gotta Go" Is Worth Listening in Repeat
Have you listened to Lo Pride's new single "Gotta Go"? If you haven't, then you should log onto soundcloud today and experience amazing rhythm-verse combination.
Lo Pride conveys a catchy snare in new single "Gotta Go". Incredible voice is combined with crazy beats. The verses are truly mind blowing. Fans are hypnotized with his cool rapping senses. Soundcloud has connected with this singer with handful plays count. The crystalline keyboard is mixed with stringed guitar harmonies. When you tune into his tracks, you will become more acquainted with how talented this artist is.
"Gotta Go" features Lo Pride's huge innovativeness. It highlights his ability and lets him to get acclaimed among wide range of people. He is getting the heart of the music lovers in Chicago. The melodies of Lo Pride are truly apparent. It includes amazing creation. The expressive style and mixes of Lo Pride is highly narrative. He has the ideal storytelling capacity. This new composition "Gotta Go" is assembling great number of fans. Moreover, it represents unique verse style with exceptional composition and delivery.
Lo Pride incorporates some material from old artists and mixes those to give the melody another course. The combination of beat and verses takes his arrangements to new level. Blending unique tunes with sharp production, contemporary beats and tune line, Lo Pride is unquestionably one of the year's most promising artists. More hit tracks are yet to release. This rising star wishes to win over other hit tracks in soundcloud.
To listen this track, click the following link:
https://soundcloud.com/
