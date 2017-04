Lab Works Service Brings Mobile Healthcare Services to Everyone

They provide mobile lab testing, phlebotomy services in Northern Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C. at competitive rates.

LabWorks LLC, a home bound blood draw lab testing and phlebotomy service provider in Maryland, is pleased to announce that it has started providing mobile healthcare services to individuals and businesses such as hospitals, government, researchers and third party suppliers. They provide mobile lab testing, phlebotomy services in Northern Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C. at competitive rates.• Their mobile lab testing services are best suitable for individuals, families or working professionals as it eliminates the hassle, and often the challenge, of scheduling and arranging for your blood draws.• You can get your blood drawn at home by the licensed and experienced professionals of LabWorks at your convenience.• The services have been tailored in such a manner so as to fit the need of the homebound seniors, busy executives, as well as pediatric patients.• Labworks works with every hospital in the Northern Virginia, Maryland and the Washington D.C. area to meet your testing needs.• To collect the blood samples from office or home, LabWorks' professionals make use of both office-based and mobile collection vehicles.• They are also the leading supplier of normal human peripheral blood and other normal bio-specimens.• To meet the emergency demands of people or hospitals, the company maintains an extensive, ethnically diverse normal donor database.• Their principle investigator and sub-investigators maintain competence in managing human donor programs and standard procedures for interacting with human research participants.• Also on request, the phlebotomists can be sent to work at your site or expo booth on an hourly basis.• Their clients include diagnostics R&D, government, researchers, and third party suppliers.To use the services of LabWorks, customers need to fill the appointment form available on the official website. Upon your request, LabWorks will schedule your routine test at the location you want. A skilled professional will visit and collect your specimen when and where you choose and safely transport it to hospital or individual laboratories for you. Accurate blood test results start with quality specimen collection. Payment of the blood draw can be made via cash, cheques, and all major credit cards.A senior official from the PR Department of LabWorks stated, "Your time and convenience are important priorities. Our services save our clients from the hassle of scheduling, arranging and going to lab test facilities. Being the reliable, we provide HIPPA compliant wireless web lab test results reporting."To learn more about how Lab Work Services can help you, please visit http://www.labworkservice.com/ LabWorks LLC provides Lab Testing, Phlebotomy Services, and Home Bound Blood draw to individuals and business in Northern Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C. It is fully licensed and certified and works with most reference laboratories in compliance with your medical insurance coverage. LabWorks also takes care of all payroll taxes, employee benefits, liability, malpractice, and worker's compensation insurance. They offer a wide variety of important recommended blood tests thus relieving the client from the responsibility of scheduling, staffing, advertising, interviewing, hiring, drug screening, and running background checks.6412 Brandon Avenue, Suite 342Springfield, VA 22150+1 681 355 3409info@labworkservice.com