New Trends in Education that are Transforming the Traditional Classrooms

-- Today we are living in a digital era; everyone's life is influenced by the gadgets and technologies. And that is constantly improving our daily chores. The education industry is no exception with such penetration of technology.EdTech has started gripping its roots and digital classrooms have now become the need of an hour. Though the transition from traditional to the digital classroom is slow, educators are exploring innovative methods to make the learning experience engaging and personalized.Following are the latest trends and upcoming technologies in education that can help teachers be creative in their experiments with EdTech initiatives.Today classrooms are getting digital; every classroom needs a customized design to utilize technological benefits of the digital education. Implementing smart boards and iPad doesn't improve the rate of learning until the classroom is beneficial for each student.MSU's university has adopted innovative classroom designs to facilitate engaged and active learning called Rooms For Engaged And Active Learning (REAL). These classrooms have the infrastructure and special set-up purposefully designed for the lively interactions, better student-teacher engagement and engaged learning.Microlearning is about considering the short attention spans of the learner and dividing the concepts into small chunks. Digital content is divided into various subcategories which are easily understandable.Such content is quickly grasped and retained by students. With the use of interactive elements like videos, graphics, and engaging participative methods, such content become more effective. Microlearning allows learners to retain the information with ease.Virtual reality allows participants to actively engage in the learning environment rather than being a passive recipient. The students can visit the valleys of the Indus or the Greek civilization or accompany Neil Armstrong on the first moonwalk by using augmented content.The Titans of space application are the best example of VR in the education industry. The app provides a tour of planets and solar system helping students learn about the universe in an interactive manner.Personalized learning is customizing the teaching methods of a class based on each student's interest, needs, and strengths. It focuses on the flexibility of the educational model to allow students to learn at their own pace.Students can only move forward towards other skill or concept after developing a deep understanding of one concept. Students can divide their time according to the complexity of the topics. They can quickly cover up the easy concepts and then utilize that time to learn the difficult parts.The debut of technology in the classrooms has redefined the roles of educators and learners. The combination of educational resources and technology in schools and universities is revolutionizing teaching and learning methods. But the transformation is at the nascent stage.If you are planning to get on the bandwagon of EdTech, you've got lucky here. Attend our webinar that connects educators with latest technologies and help them in establishing an engaging digital EdTech environment in their classrooms. Join our webinar to get an insight into the future of education.