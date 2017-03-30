 
Indian Art Ideas Announces the Commencement of "Whispers of the Sea", an Online Art Exhibition

 
 
NOIDA, India - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Indian Art Ideas is holding an exhibition titled 'Whispers of the Sea' on its portal in the month of April. This exhibition will offer art lovers a wide array of paintings, related to this theme, which is created by the most magnificent artists in India. The entire theme of this month's exhibition revolves around the life nurturing element called water. It is known to the entire mankind that water is the basis of life. Seas are considered to be a useful source of water and house a diverse variety of flora and fauna. Due to the wide range of characteristics held by this waterbody, it is a major source of inspiration for artists. The artworks highlighted in this exhibition are displaying a range of meaningful paintings across different genres.

As a part of regular practice, Indian Art Ideas organizes a monthly exhibition to promote and feature the artworks of its artists. A platform like this, not only provides a strong platform to talented artists but also helps in gaining them the required attention. An online exhibition is a great way of creating awareness and network with the right kind of people.

"Indian Art Ideas houses the unique services pertaining to art. It is one of its kind platform which helps bridge the gap between artists and art lovers. As people are getting busier day by day, access to a digital front helps them in retaining their love for art. A thematic display of artworks is a great way to showcase the beautiful creations of artists. It is a matter of immense pride for us that we have become a face of the artists who are associated with us. Talent should be brought in light and this is exactly what we are striving to do," as quoted by Shilpi Agarwal, Founder & Owner of Indian Art Ideas.

'Whisper of the Seas' displays more than 20 brilliant pieces of art. These paintings include but are not restricted to, The Stream, Deep Sea and Paradise Island. The exhibition can be seen on the portal from April 1, 2017, until April 30, 2017.

About Indian Art Ideas

Indian Art Ideas is one of India's leading online art galleries. The site provides a platform to bring sellers and buyers together. It exhibits and offers an unparalleled collection of paintings, drawings, sketches, sculpture, prints and photographs by emerging and established Indian artists for sale at affordable price. With services like Art for Décor, Personalized Art and Art Advisory at an offer, Indian Art Ideas is a one-stop destination for all your needs concerning affordable artwork. For more details, please visit- https://www.indianartideas.in

