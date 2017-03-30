News By Tag
Indian Art Ideas Announces the Commencement of "Whispers of the Sea", an Online Art Exhibition
As a part of regular practice, Indian Art Ideas organizes a monthly exhibition to promote and feature the artworks of its artists. A platform like this, not only provides a strong platform to talented artists but also helps in gaining them the required attention. An online exhibition is a great way of creating awareness and network with the right kind of people.
"Indian Art Ideas houses the unique services pertaining to art. It is one of its kind platform which helps bridge the gap between artists and art lovers. As people are getting busier day by day, access to a digital front helps them in retaining their love for art. A thematic display of artworks is a great way to showcase the beautiful creations of artists. It is a matter of immense pride for us that we have become a face of the artists who are associated with us. Talent should be brought in light and this is exactly what we are striving to do," as quoted by Shilpi Agarwal, Founder & Owner of Indian Art Ideas.
'Whisper of the Seas' displays more than 20 brilliant pieces of art. These paintings include but are not restricted to, The Stream, Deep Sea and Paradise Island. The exhibition can be seen on the portal from April 1, 2017, until April 30, 2017.
About Indian Art Ideas
Indian Art Ideas is one of India's leading online art galleries. The site provides a platform to bring sellers and buyers together. It exhibits and offers an unparalleled collection of paintings, drawings, sketches, sculpture, prints and photographs by emerging and established Indian artists for sale at affordable price. With services like Art for Décor, Personalized Art and Art Advisory at an offer, Indian Art Ideas is a one-stop destination for all your needs concerning affordable artwork. For more details, please visit- https://www.indianartideas.in
Contact
Indian Art Ideas
info@indianartideas.com
