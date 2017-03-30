 
Preply: 6 Ways Education Is Affecting Our Lifestyle

 
 
NEW YORK - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- An importance of education in our lives is undisputed. There is always a clear difference between the educated and uneducated. No one would like to be among the uneducated. This is because there are great benefits of being educated. The social benefits are among the best things education offers to people. These things will affect your general lifestyle. Every day of your life, your lifestyle will reflect your level of education.

Preply looks into some of the ways in which education is affecting our general lifestyle.

1.   Social skills

In ordinary circumstances, there are people you cannot talk to on daily basis. However, education forces a person to interact with people of different lifestyles. Education gives you an opportunity to learn and embrace social skills that you can apply in your day-to-day life. This means that education can change your personality. For example, if you were a soft spoken person who does not interact with people, you can change to become an outgoing person who interacts freely. This clearly shows that education is affecting the general lifestyles of individuals.

2.   Meet new friends

The majority of friends you have are as a result of your social interaction beyond your neighborhood. Education is the leading social environment for people to interact and meet new friends. In fact, educational institutions contribute to over 50% of friends you have. This means that you are more likely to build your friend base in an educational institution. Apart from learning how to socialize with friends, education will help you meet new friends, thus affecting your lifestyle.

3.   Become logical

The more a person is educated, the more logical he becomes. This is a fact that cannot be disputed. The logic moves people's lives and it is important for one to be logical when handling different issues. Scientific research shows that a logical person is likely to handle hard situations better than an illogical person. This clearly shows that education is beneficial for everyone for most of the times people are faced with situations that require some high-level rationality to handle.

4.   Time management

One thing that education teaches people is time management. For example, if you have an Italian tutor online on Preply website (https://preply.com), you will be required to set up strict time guidelines for your lessons. It is expected of you to adhere to these strict time guidelines. This means that you will have to improve your time management skills and become a better time manager. You will have to incorporate all the things you do on the daily basis and still set time for your classes. At the end of the day, you subconsciously manage your time better even in matters unrelated to education because you have learned how to manage time.

5.   Organizational skills

There is no better place to learn organizational skills than in an educational setting. If you are enrolled in any course, you will naturally learn how to be organized. Organizational skills are important in shaping a person's lifestyle. The difference between an organized person and a disorganized one is quite big. Needless to say, organized people have a better life than disorganized ones.

6.   Change your perspective

Education gives people informed perspective of life issues. There are some things that educated and uneducated people view different simply because of the difference in education. For example, an educated man is likely to have an informed perspective regarding issues pertaining to gender equality. Such a man will view women as equals simply because he is educated and knows that equality is an important element of the human race. Similarly, an educated person is likely to have a better perspective about other life's issues such as climate change.

The above mentioned are some of the ways in which education affects our general lifestyle. It is clear that the effect is positive and improves one's general lifestyle.

