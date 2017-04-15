News By Tag
IAA USA "World Art Day" Launch & Fundraiser on Saturday, April 15, 2017
Launch and fundraiser for the International Association of Art, United States of America
In honor of this worldwide celebration, IAA USA, the newly formed U.S. chapter of the IAA headquartered in Los Angeles, will host an official Launch and Fundraiser on Saturday, April 15th, 2017, 7-10PM at Howard Griffin Gallery in Downtown Los Angeles. Located in the historic Hellman Building, adjacent to the Main Museum and many of Los Angeles' hippest galleries, London and L.A.-based Howard Griffin Gallery is an edgy contemporary art space featuring works by established local and international artists.
ABOUT THE EVENT: One of Downtown Art Walk's must-see galleries, Howard Griffin Gallery L.A., will be hosting IAA USA's World Art Day Launch & Fundraiser on Saturday April 15, 2017, from 7-10PM. A $35 ticket gets you access to a fun-filled night of live art and dance performances by Sokamba Performing Arts Company, live sets by local DJs, an exhibition of works by famed Berlin Wall artist Thierry Noir, fun photo ops, and more! In addition to the entertainment, enjoy specialty cocktails and pours by Tres Papalote Mezcal and more, plus yummy bites from Bronzed Aussie, Ledlow, Peking Tavern, and other DTLA restaurants. Make sure to snag tickets before they sell out as capacity is limited!
IAA USA World Art Day Launch & Fundraiser
Saturday, April 15, 2017 | 7-10PM
Howard Griffin Gallery
410 S. Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA 90013
$35 Admission
IAA USA - World Art Day is a fiscally-sponsored project of the Downtown Los Angeles Art Walk. a tax-exempt public charity promoting the visual arts and culture in Downtown L.A.
WORLD ART DAY PROGRAMMING:
BACKGROUND: World Art Day is an international celebration of the fine arts established by the International Association of Art (IAA/AIAP), an NGO in official partnership with UNESCO , to promote awareness of creative activity worldwide. The first World Art Day was held on April 15th, 2012 in honor of Leonardo da Vinci's birthday. In 2015, the Downtown Los Angeles Art Walk, a nonprofit arts organization, was invited by representatives of IAA/AIAP to lead World Art Day festivities in Los Angeles, marking the first official installment of the global annual celebration in the United States. The Downtown Art Walk has hosted World Art Day events yearly since then, and was a key player in putting forth a bid for official IAA/AIAP membership for the United States, in collaboration with IAA World President Bedri Baykam , who attended local festivities in 2016. In 2017, IAA USA , the official U.S.-based chapter of the IAA/AIAP, was launched. The Association looks forward to facilitating World Art Day celebrations locally, and nationwide. To date, IAA/AIAP counts over 64 member nations.
The current World President of the IAA/AIAP is Bedri Baykam , an accomplished visual artist, writer, and activist. Born in Ankara, Turkey in 1957, Baykam received an MBA from the Sorbonne University in Paris, thereafter pursuing studies in painting and filmmaking at the California College of Arts and Crafts (CCAC) in Oakland, CA. Baykam has over 136 solo exhibitions to his name, and is one of the pioneers of the New Expressionism genre created in the early '80s. Baykam has 27 published books, and is an advocate of democracy and human rights worldwide.
About IAA USA: The mission of IAA USA is to stimulate and inspire U.S.A.-international artistic collaboration and advocacy, and to improve the economic and social standing of member artists. Nationally, Los Angeles-based IAA USA operates as the central entity governing all U.S. chapters of the Association. Our vision is to support member artists by offering resources and services such as seminars, residencies, exhibition opportunities and more. IAA USA is a member of the International Association of Art (IAA/AIAP), an NGO in partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).
Community Partners & Sponsors: Downtown Los Angeles Art Walk | Howard Griffin Gallery | ArtsBrookfield | Bronzed Aussie | Art Meets Architecture | Cartwheel Art | Councilmember José Huizar | Fabrik | Fathom Historic Core BID | LA Art Party | LA Times | LA Weekly | Ledlow | New Moon | Peking Tavern | Print On The Fly | Ren Gallery | Sokamba | Studio Iconix | Sugar Press | The Scarlet Dahlia | Tres Papalote Mezcal
