Dolce Vita Events of Orange County Presents Free Bridal Beauty Night at Amazing Lash Studio in OC

Dolce Vita Events Invites Orange County Brides-To-Be to Enjoy a Night of Free Bridal Hair and Makeup, Lash Extensions, Bites and Bubbly at Amazing Lash Studio Monarch Beach.
 
 
Dolce Vita Events Bridal Beauty Night Invitation to Amazing Lash Studio
Dolce Vita Events Bridal Beauty Night Invitation to Amazing Lash Studio
 
DANA POINT, Calif. - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Dolce Vita Events, a Southern California wedding and event planning firm in Orange County, CA, will present a free bridal beauty night for OC area brides-to-be at Amazing Lash Studio Monarch Beach on Thursday, April 27th, 2017 from 6PM-9PM.

Attendees are invited to this evening of complimentary bridal beauty services to include eyelash extensions by event sponsor Amazing Lash Studio, bridal hair and makeup trials, skincare treatments, and more.  This completely free event will allow brides-to-be to discover the hottest trends in bridal beauty services in preparation for their wedding day looks while enjoying delicious bites, cocktails, and wedding cake samplings.  Guest can also meet with top wedding vendors for information and ideas in wedding planning, coordination, floral and event design at this exclusive event for brides-to-be and a guest.

Amazing Lash Studio of Monarch Beach is located at 9 Monarch Bay Plaza in Dana Point, Ca.  The modern design and ocean views of Amazing Lash Monarch Beach make a great location to enjoy this bride's night out event.

Amazing Lash Studio provides high quality services in eyelash extensions and maintenance products and is Dana Point's latest beauty hot spot.

Dolce vita Events is one of Southern California's top wedding planners, voted Best of Southern California Wedding Planners by The Knot Magazine, and provides complete wedding planning, wedding day coordination, floral and event design.

Raffles, prizes, and discounts for bridal and wedding services will be available for registered guests. Registration to attend is required and can be made online at http://www.eventsbydolcevita.com/bridenight .

