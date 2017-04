Dr. Anthony Starpoli performs first Obalon swallowed stomach balloon for weight loss in Manhattan, New York

Obalon is the first FDA approved stomach balloon that is swallowed. Dr. Anthony Starpoli is dedicated to the incisionless treatment of obesity avoiding invasive surgery. Combined with a comprehensive 12 month nutritional support program utilizing smart mobile technology, patients can hope to achieve significant weight loss.

1 2 Obalon 3 balloons Obalon-Capsule

End

-- Dr. Anthony Starpoli of the American Obesity Center and Greenwich Village Gastroenterology was the, New York, to place thefor weight loss management. Stomach balloons are intended for patients who have struggled with a lifetime of weight issues where diet and exercise alone have been unsuccessful. The stomach balloon treatment offers a completely nonsurgical approach to obesity management and is an alternative to invasive surgical banding and gastric bypass procedures.Obalon is the FIRST and ONLY swallowable, FDA-approved balloon system for weight loss. The Obalon Balloon System helps facilitate weight loss by taking up space in your stomach so you eat less. Three balloons are placed for a six-month non-surgical treatment, combined with a professionally supervised nutrition and exercise program for optimal weight loss. Patients in the clinical study lost twice as much weight as with diet and exercise alone.The Obalon Balloon System helps facilitate weight loss by taking up space in your stomach so you eat less. During treatment you should receive professional nutrition and exercise support to help you make the lifestyle changes that promote weight loss. The Obalon Balloon System supports you to help change your eating habits and keep the weight off for the long term.An average of 89% of weight lost in the Obalon Clinical Study was kept off at 1 year (6 months post-removal), when combined with a moderate intensity diet and exercise program.The placement of each Obalon balloon typically takes less than 10 minutes and doesn't require sedation. In your physician's office, you swallow a capsule containing a small balloon, and then your physician inflates the balloon.After six months, all three balloons are removed in one procedure with light sedation. The removal procedure is typically no longer than 15 minutes.The Obalon Balloon System can assist with your weight loss efforts, but your weight loss success is also dependent on your readiness to develop new lifestyle skills. The degree of long-term weight loss will depend on your ability to modify your lifestyle and maintain this behavior after the balloons are removed. It is important that you discuss your willingness to accept this commitment with your physician before undergoing the Obalon Balloon System treatment.You are a candidate for the Obalon Balloon System if you have a body mass index (BMI) from 30 to 40 kg/m(30 to 100 pounds overweight) and are 22 years or older. The program begins with the placement of the Obalon Balloons in your stomach for up to six months. The program should be accompanied with a healthy diet and exercise program during the time you have the balloons and is recommended for six months after the balloons are removed.As a leading New York Gastroenterologist, Dr. Anthony Starpoli manages the spectrum of gastrointestinal disorders and has a focus in the endoscopic management of obesity. He is board-certified in Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill-North Shore LIJ University Hospital, Mt. Sinai Beth Israel Medical Center, and NYU Langone Medical Center. Dr. Starpoli has offices in Poughkeepsie, New York and in New York City.More information is available at www.balloonfix.com or www.starpoli.com Office telephone: 212-673-2721, 845-471-1354 or call 844-I AM FULL