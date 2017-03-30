News By Tag
Good News For Indian Diaspora Worldwide As SaleBhai Launches International Delivery
SaleBhai.com launches international delivery to 195 countries. Indian diaspora communities across the world to now get regional products from their hometowns. People worldwide get to discover original Indian specialities.
Since SaleBhai.com's launch in September 2015, it has lived up to its promise of taking migrants back to their roots. And now it is ready to raise the bar by going international.
In the past two years, the e-commerce startup has become the perfect site for diaspora communities across India to order authentic items from their hometowns as well as a portal for discovery of unique products from different regions of the country. Queries about international delivery keeps pouring in from Indians across the world.
It is now time for them to partake of the same nostalgic joy as the online marketplace has launched international shipping to 195 countries, with special focus on the US, West & South Africa, Middle East, Australia and the UK.
It has tied up with leading international logistics providers to ensure timely delivery of all products, including food items with short shelf life. International deliveries shall be made within 5-6 working days of shipping.
The entire process has been seamlessly integrated into the website, which is automated just like orders for domestic shipping. With multiple quick and secure online payment options and easy tracking facility, SaleBhai.com now has the first-mover advantage in reaching out to an even wider customer base.
Apart from catering to homesick Indians, SaleBhai's international delivery now makes it possible for people from other countries to discover the vibrant flavours and colours of India. Intricate handicrafts from Jaipur, Odisha, Kannur, Kondapalli, Moradabad, famous freshwater pearl jewellery from Hyderabad, black pottery from Manipur, and 100% organic bodycare items with the essence of Ayurveda are just a few of the growing list of products curated for international delivery, besides a plethora of the choicest foods.
Needless to say, India is a mesmerising country for foreigners and thus on most of their travel bucketlist. From the mountains of Himachal Pradesh to the beaches of Goa, the treats and treasures of the furthest reaches of India are now open to everyone around the world with just a few clicks.
Both as gifts and purchases, international orders on SaleBhai can be made on a plethora of handpicked products from 300+ cherry-picked sellers in 100+ cities across India - with minimum and maximum order quantity (of single product) being 1 kg and 10 kg respectively.
An important feature of SaleBhai's international delivery is the significant reduction in shipping charges if customer opts to buy two or more products from the same seller. As most of the regional sellers offer products for specific communities, this would be quite advantageous for new customers abroad.
For more info, visit us on http://www.salebhai.com.
