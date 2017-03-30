News By Tag
Now in Print & eBook: 1950s Seattle Period Mystery THE HATBOX MURDERS by Jennifer Berg
Barking Rain Press announced the paperback and eBook release of The Hatbox Murders: An Elliott Bay Mystery, the first in a new series of historical murder mysteries set in 1950s Seattle by San Diego debut author Jennifer Berg
Inspector Michael Riggs doesn't believe in "woman's intuition," but when head stenographer Margaret Baker insists that her friend and co-worker, Ruby Pike, most certainly did not jump off a bridge to end her life, Riggs reluctantly agrees to re-examine the closed suicide case. He quickly learns that Ruby's mousy cousin hated her while her rich uncle adored her, showering Ruby with expensive gifts. Her shady boyfriend had good reason to be rid of Ruby, but he also has an alibi for the night of her death. Add to that a tight-lipped boss facing financial ruin, a jealous wife, and a bitter landlady whose heirloom jewelry was pilfered, and it doesn't take long for Riggs to realize that Margaret's feminine intuition might be right.
Unfortunately for Riggs, the only clues he can find are a gold watch with a cryptic inscription, a photo of a missing dress, and a pink hatbox. As the police chief starts to boil over, Riggs decides to call on Victoria Bell, an alluring Prussian librarian with a knack for solving crimes who has helped him with other cases. But this time, Victoria is determined to stay out of the limelight. She only agrees to help with the case if her assistance remains a secret. But when the murderer strikes again, Victoria realizes that she'll have to risk the spotlight if she's going to help Riggs catch the murderer.
Ask for The Hatbox Murders: An Elliott Bay Mystery at your favorite independent bookstore, or buy it online at the Barking Rain Press website, Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million, Powells, Waterstones, and many other online bookstores. It is also available as an eBook through Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble Nook, Apple iBooks, Kobo, Google Play, Content Reserve/Overdrive, the Barking Rain Press website, and many other outlets worldwide. Interested readers can read the first four chapters for free by visiting the Barking Rain Press website at http://www.BarkingRainPress.org.
THE HATBOX MURDERS: AN ELLIOTT BAY MYSTERY
BISAC Genre Codes:
FIC022040 — FICTION / Mystery & Detective / Women Sleuths
FIC022100 — FICTION / Mystery & Detective / Amateur Sleuth
FIC022060 — FICTION / Mystery & Detective / Historical
BIC Genre Codes:
FF — Crime & Mystery
FFH — Historical Mysteries
LCCN: 2016961731
Trade Paperback (198 pp)
ISBN-13: 978-1-941295-
ISBN-10: 1-941295-70-
Retail Price: $13.99 USD
Distributors:
eBook (ePub, Kindle, PDF)
ISBN-13: 978-1-941295-
ISBN-10: 1-941295-53-
Retail Price: $5.99 USD
Distributors:
About Barking Rain Press
Barking Rain Press is an imprint of the BRP Publishing Group (BRP), which is a non-profit publisher located in the greater Portland/Vancouver metropolitan area—a thriving hub for independent publishers, writers, and literary venues. BRP currently operates three imprints, including Barking Rain Press, Virtual Tales, and Nitis Books. Find out more about the BRP Publishing Group at their website, www.BarkingRainPress.org.
