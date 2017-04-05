KKOFFEE Announces Movies "Kisan" & "Strike of Throns", launching Namitha Rao & Award to Yuvraj Gupta

Kkofee Announces a Bollywood movie "Kisan" & a Hollywood Movie "Strike of Thrones". Details about casting, schedule, mahurat etc about the movies. launching Namitha Rao into Bollywood & a award of Emerging Talent award to Yuvraj Gupta

Contact

ZARRA AKHTAR

KKOFFEE MOTION PICTURES

***@kkoffees.com ZARRA AKHTARKKOFFEE MOTION PICTURES

End

-- KKOFFEE Motion Picture Announces a Bollywood movie "Kisan" and a Hollywood Movie "Strike of Thrones". We are looking for casting talents in the movies along with crew like Assistant Director, Cameraman, Editor etc.About Bollywood Movie "Kisan".Plot of movie: movie based on the condition of farmers du to draught at Maharashtra (India). Producer of movie says "I'm excited to be at this point in the production of our film! The story of drought needs to be told; our global food supply and our very survival of humans depend on clean, abundant fresh water. I want to make the audience think about the amount of water they use every time they take a drink of water, enjoy a shower, or water their farm. We've become accustomed to opening the tap, and the water is always there. But everything changes when the well runs dry." The Story of Farmer, emotion suicides and further the present condition with the Political Drama of Loan waiver by Govt. so much in the movie.Schedule of Movie: Script and Pre producttion:April 05, 2017Casting durtaion: April 05, 2017 to April 10, 2017Contract signing cum Mahurat on on Sunday, April 29 at 1 p.m. EDT at VM Studios, Varick Street, New York at an event of Premier of KKOFFEE Biopic "Pratap"Production: May 20, 2017Post Production: Aug 29, 2017Film Release: (Tentative): Last week of Feb 2018We are introducing "Aashika Nath" as the lead actress cum producer of film.Casting talk for lead actor are going on with front line actors of Bollywood (Khan Actors).Casting for other Roles:Second lead actor and actress.Character Artist.Its a Midium Budget movie (About 80 crore).About Hollywood Movie "Strike of Thrones", Plot of Movie " this is Hollywood Action Epic, based on the story of war in between thrones. The war include invasion, defeat victory, glamour and so on. Mummies, dragons, war, romance all in one movie.Schedule of Movie:Script and Pre producttion:April 05, 2017Casting durtaion: April 05, 2017 to April 10, 2017Contract signing cum Mahurat on on Sunday, April 29 at 1 p.m. EDT at VM Studios, Varick Street, New York at an event of Premier of KKOFFEE Biopic "Pratap"Production: June 20, 2017Post Production: Dec 29, 2017Film Release: (Tentative): Last week of Feb 2018We are introducing "Aashika Nath" as the lead actress cum producer of film.Casting talk for lead actor are going on with front line actors of Hollywood Actors.Casting for other Roles:Second lead actor and actress.Character Artist.Its a Midium Budget movie (About 80 Million Dollars).For casting:Agency: INDIAN MODEL MANAGEMENT COMPANYCasting Director: Auysh MahelEmail: info@kkoffee.in, afpconsultant@gmail.comCall/Whats app: +33-644640999KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Introduces New faces in Bolllywood and Hollywood. With this KKOFFEE introduces Namitha Rao, renowned classical dancer into Bollywood into their 2 of Movies "Chormandli"and "Amazing City".KKOFFEE Motion Pictures always provides promotion to new talent, with this idea, KKOFFEE introduces Young Emerging Talent Award and this year this award under the guidance of IMM, goes to Yuvraj Gupta (a young dynamic personality)On 29th April, KKOFFEE introduces NAMITHA RAO and YUVRAJ GUPTA in front of Media under their Banner at our FIlm Premier Event function at New York.About KKOFFEE Motion Pictures, KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Limited is a London production company focused on innovative concepts with a fresh approach. The combined experience of the in-house team covers award-winning feature films, commercials, music videos, short films, live events, and new media content. The company consists of three departments:KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Limited, for live-action production, KKOFFEE, for post-production (editorial, visual effects), and RUNSILENT, for original music and sound design.KKOFFEE MOTION PICTURES LIMITED has a robust in-house production team that can produce with its enhanced capacity 11-13 films annually and can scale up to produce even more films annually. KKOFFEE MOTION PICTURES LIMITED has already in production of around 10 films to its credit and has major expansion plans for the future. It will not be an exaggeration to say that films from this company get the highest values from distributors and exhibitors, satellite & terrestrial channels, licensees and various other users of catalogue film repertoire.KKOFFEE MOTION PICTURES LIMITED is fortunate to have carved a niche for itself in British cinema and being called the leading film production house of the country is humbling. The vision extends itself, from speaking to Indians all over the world, to reaching out to a global multicultural audience. KKOFFEE MOTION PICTURES LIMITED has shot its films in maximum number of International countries by any producer of India. Through its films, KKOFFEE MOTION PICTURES LIMITED has boosted the tourism of many countries and regions. The quality of films produced by KKOFFEE MOTION PICTURES LIMITED stand out for their look, feel and technique. Films like PRATAP can be compared with some of the best Hollywood films in terms of technique and quality.Our directors and producers are all highly experienced professionals, with previous appointments such as the BBC, Aardman Animations, Granada TV, SKY TV and MTV. Our crews comprise of highly skilled individuals from the TV & film industries, ranging from award winning film cinematographers and directors to BBC trained sound recordists.Although our primary focus is the production of commercials and corporate communications videos, we also have an ongoing passion for producing development projects for television and cinema.