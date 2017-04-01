Country(s)
TianaNicoleInc.com Launches #PromDressedToExpress 2017 Prom Dress Giveaway Social Media Contest
Celebrity authropreneur Tiana Nicole of TianaNicoleInc.com is pleased to launch the 1st Annual #PROMDRESSEDTOEXPRESS prom dress giveaway for 10 Winners who's *contest submissions are top selected by a panelist of women leaders & empowered entrepreneurs
The #PromDressedToExpress social media giveaway *contest is free and open to the public audiences on social media; pre-registration via email is required. Download the prom dress social media giveaway contest guidelines details, additional entry requirements, including parental consent signatures, with media and photo releases, etc. The prom dresses featured in the giveaway social media giveaway contest are collectively valued at: $1500.00.
Eligible #promdressedtoexpress *contest entrants will have their written submissions judged and selected by a prolific personage panel of empowering entrepreneurs led by the Editor-in-Chief of the all-new Chicago News Weekly; Enjoy a virtual serenade by one of Chicago's AW Celebrity Vocalists; Gifted swag bags sponsored by event brand partners to be shipped by mail; a social media buzz, blitz & glitz campaign to publicly celebrate the winners' accomplishments!
Teens interested in participating in the #PromDressedToExpress dress giveaway event are encouraged to register beginning at 12pm CST on April 7th, 2017 through 12pm CST on April 21st, 2017.
Submit ENTRY with #PromDressedToExpress Social Media Contest Entry Form to receive official *contest download, accessible online at URL http://stfi.re/
The Top Ten #PromDressedToExpress Prom Dress Giveaway *contest winners will be announced after judging via published press release at 12pm CST on April 25th, 2017. This award event will be live streamed via the internet and social media.
Contestants and *contest audiences are invited to actively engage and follow the #promdressedtoexpress prom dress giveaway social media *contest conversation using hashtag #PromDressedToExpress on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/
Direct any questions about the event to email: desk@beneficience.com.
Contact
Tracey Bond, Chief Publicist of Record
BENEFICENCE.com Prolific Personage PR
***@beneficience.com
