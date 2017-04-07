Celeb Authorpreneur Launches #PromDressedToExpress 2017 Prom Dress Giveaway Social Media Contest

Celebrity authropreneur Tiana Nicole of TianaNicoleInc.com is pleased to launch the 1st Annual #PROMDRESSEDTOEXPRESS prom dress giveaway for 10 Winners who's *contest submissions are top selected by a panelist of women leaders & empowered entrepreneurs