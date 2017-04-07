 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
7654321

Celeb Authorpreneur Launches #PromDressedToExpress 2017 Prom Dress Giveaway Social Media Contest

Celebrity authropreneur Tiana Nicole of TianaNicoleInc.com is pleased to launch the 1st Annual #PROMDRESSEDTOEXPRESS prom dress giveaway for 10 Winners who's *contest submissions are top selected by a panelist of women leaders & empowered entrepreneurs
 
#PromDressedToExpress 2017 Social Media Prom Dress Giveaway *Contest
#PromDressedToExpress 2017 Social Media Prom Dress Giveaway *Contest
CHICAGO - April 7, 2017 - PRLog -- "It is my intention for the winners of each prom dress to feel not only lavishly beautiful, but empowered. I want the recipients to feel entitled to their own purpose, and emancipated with the understanding that there is someone out there who believes in empowering their purpose by utilizing the power of beauty and grace in the best way that can express it. As I recollect back to my very own high school years, I can remember not looking forward to prom because I didn't feel beautiful, and I didn't have anyone to remind me of the beauty of my own purpose, and hopefully by gifting these beautiful gowns, I can reassure these young ladies that they are beautiful despite any shortcomings." ~ Tiana Nicole of TianaNicoleInc.com


The #PromDressedToExpress social media giveaway *contest is free and open to the public audiences on social media; pre-registration via email is required. Download the prom dress social media giveaway contest guidelines details, additional entry requirements, including parental consent signatures, with media and photo releases, etc. The prom dresses featured in the giveaway social media giveaway contest are collectively valued at: $1500.00.

Eligible #promdressedtoexpress *contest entrants will have their written submissions judged and selected by a prolific personage panel of empowering entrepreneurs led by the Editor-in-Chief of the all-new Chicago News Weekly; Enjoy a virtual serenade by one of Chicago's AW Celebrity Vocalists; Gifted swag bags sponsored by event brand partners to be shipped by mail; a social media buzz, blitz & glitz campaign to publicly celebrate the winners' accomplishments!

Teens interested in participating in the #PromDressedToExpress dress giveaway event are encouraged to register beginning at 12pm CST on April 7th, 2017 through 12pm CST on April 21st, 2017.

Submit ENTRY with #PromDressedToExpress Social Media Contest Entry Form to receive official *contest download, accessible online at URL http://stfi.re/zkwgvzn.

The Top Ten #PromDressedToExpress Prom Dress Giveaway *contest winners will be announced after judging via published press release at 12pm CST on April 25th, 2017. This award event will be live streamed via the internet and social media.

Contestants and *contest audiences are invited to actively engage and follow the #promdressedtoexpress prom dress giveaway social media *contest conversation using hashtag #PromDressedToExpress on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/events/633001716890584/.


Direct any questions about the event to email: desk@beneficience.com.

Contact
Tracey Bond, Chief Publicist of Record
BENEFICENCE.com Prolific Personage PR
***@beneficience.com

Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/12631169/1
End
Source:TianaNicoleInc.com
Email:***@beneficience.com Email Verified
Tags:Prom Dress Giveaway Contest, Prom Dress, Prom Fashion
Industry:Fashion
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 07, 2017
BENEFICIENCE Prolific Personage Public Relations PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share