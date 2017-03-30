 
Industry News





Stellar Blue Launches New Website for Hurckman Mechanical Industries, Inc

Stellar Blue has recently launched a custom website for Hurckman Mechanical Industries, Inc.
 
 
APPLETON, Wis. - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Stellar Blue Technologies, a Fox Valley, Wis. based digital marketing firm, launched a new custom website for Hurckman Mechanical Industries, Inc. Based out of Green Bay, Wis., Hurckman Mechanical Industries provides engineering, design, installation for HVAC, heating, air conditioning, refrigeration and plumbing systems to clients. This website is Stellar Blue's first project completed for Hurckman Mechanical Industries.

When visitors first come to the website, they will notice a bold and dynamic design that features real images from Hurckman. The simple, yet interactive navigation bar gives users ways to explore the website and find the information they desire. Drop-down menus appear with a variety of options as the user hovers over the navigation bar. As visitors  move down the home page, they find content about the company and projects along with icons that highlight the services offered. The home page concludes with location details and social media icons.

"This website project was brought to us by Schmidt Communicates," said Marketing Director Amanda Betts. "They trusted us to deliver a compelling website that is easy to use for Hurckman customers and easy for their team to update and manage."

The custom website is built with a responsive design that operates well across a variety of platforms and devices. WordPress integration allows easy content updates and the ability to simply edit pages throughout the website. The website comes equipped with home page animation and project profiles that showcase recent company projects. Another feature to mention is the contact form that allows users to reach out to company personnel with any questions or comments.

Learn more at: http://www.hurckman.com/

Stellar Blue Technologies is a full-service agency for custom web design and internet marketing services. Our website development and design skills excel businesses who are in need of website redesign or those looking to begin their online presence. Go to http://www.stellarbluetechnologies.com/ for more information.

