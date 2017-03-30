News By Tag
Stellar Blue Launches New Website for Furniture Solutions, Inc
Stellar Blue has recently launched a custom website for Furniture Solutions, Inc.
When visitors come to the website, they will experience a clean and simple, yet professional, design that calls attention to Furniture Solutions' various vendors. Visitors are greeted by a slideshow that highlights beautiful pieces of furniture offered. The website's interactive navigation bar allows the user to easily choose the type of room for which they are looking to decorate. Upon choosing the room, drop-down menus appear with the names of specific vendors. As the user scrolls through the home page, they come across more information about the company, details about the custom design services, and a listing of the wide variety of brands they carry. Each page on the website concludes with contact information, store hours, and a social media icon that leads to the company's Facebook page.
"We are absolutely delighted to provide Furniture Solutions with its first custom website," said Graphic Designer Jordan Ashwood. "It was beyond inspiring to showcase the company's beautiful furniture and unique design services!"
The custom website matches the attention to detail and quality they provide. Built with a responsive design, the website looks aesthetically appealing and display effectively on a variety of devices. Another feature to highlight is the Google Maps integration that gives the user a detailed map with driving directions. The website also provides visitors with a contact form, so they can submit messages or questions to Furniture Solutions with ease.
Learn more at: http://www.furnituresolutionsinc.com/
Stellar Blue Technologies is a full-service agency for custom web design and internet marketing services. Our website development and design skills excel businesses who are in need of website redesign or those looking to begin their online presence. Go to http://www.stellarbluetechnologies.com/
