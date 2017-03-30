Mounts Botanical Garden Invites the Public to a Fragrant Bouquet of Special Events in May & June

Tropical Fruit Festival 2017

-- Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County Invites the Public to aFragrant Bouquet of Special Events in May & June· The Literary Garden: Book Discussion – May 9 & June 13· Landscape Design: Bold Exterior Spaces – May 10· Connoisseurs Garden Tour – May 13 & 14· Culinary!Uncommon Herbs & International Pestos – May 23· Tropical Fruit Festival – June 18Plus Opening in June – Windows on the Floating World: Blume Tropical Wetland Garden(West Palm Beach, FL – April 4, 2017) The Friends of Mounts Botanical Garden will be hosting a variety of special events during May and June, including the popular Connoisseurs Garden Tour over Mother's Day Weekend, the annual Tropical Fruit Festival on Father's Day, and the official opening of the splendid new Windows on the Floating World: Blume Tropical Wetland Garden.MayThe Literary Garden: Book DiscussionTuesday, May 9 – 6 to 7:30 pmClayton Hutcheson Conference RoomFREEFeatured Book: Frida: A Biography of Frida Kahlo by Hayden HerreraFew pleasures in life surpass that of reading a good book or cultivating your own garden. Mounts Botanical Garden is partnering with the Palm Beach County Library System to combine these joys by uniting book lovers and garden enthusiasts with dynamic reading selections, followed by a discussion the grounds of the Garden.(Note: To pre-register, call the Director of Programs at Mounts at 561.233.1751.)Landscape Design: Bold Exterior SpacesWednesday, May 10 – 6 to 7 pmMounts Auditorium (in front of the Garden)$25 for members; $30 for nonmembersInstructor: Benjamin Burle, Landscape Designer, BA Interior Design, Miami International University of Art & DesignConnoisseurs Garden TourIncluding a Sneak Preview Tour of Windows on the Floating World: Blume Tropical Wetland GardenSaturday, May 13 – 10 am to 4 pmSunday, May 14 – 11 am to 4 pm$20 for members; $30 for nonmembersCulinary!Uncommon Herbs & International PestosTuesday, May 23 – 6 to 7 pmHutcheson Exhibit Hall A$25 for members; $30 for nonmembersInstructor: Chef Nina Kauder, Bean Scene ProductionJoin popular chef and natural foodie expert Nina Kauder on this informative and fun gastronomic lecture. She will craft a variety of international pestos from a list of the less-than-commonplace herbs grown (and sold) at Mounts. Learn about their healing properties and the foods that feature them for optimal enjoyment and benefits. Participants will sample a few from the Tapenades, chimichurris duxelles, salsas, or chermoula's that work best with Puerto Rican Basil, Vietnamese Oregano and Caribbean Culantro.JuneThe Literary Garden: Book DiscussionTuesday, June 13 – 6 to 7:30 pmClayton Hutcheson Conference RoomFREEFeatured Book: The Cabaret of Plants: 40,000 Years of Plant Life and the Human Imagination by Richard MabeyFew pleasures in life surpass that of reading a good book or cultivating your own garden. Mounts Botanical Garden is partnering with the Palm Beach County Library System to combine these joys by uniting book lovers and garden enthusiasts with dynamic reading selections, followed by a discussion the grounds of the Garden.(Note: To pre-register, call the Director of Programs at Mounts at 561.233.1751.)Tropical Fruit FestivalSunday, June 18 – 10 am to 4 pmThroughout the GardenFREE for members; $10 for nonmembersProduced in cooperation with the Rare Fruit Council of Palm Beach County, the new and improved Tropical Fruit Festival is the perfect way for the entire family to celebrate Father's Day. Enjoy a tropical-themed car show, tropical fruit tastings, ice cream, smoothies, tropical beer, wine and teas, tropical food trucks, live music, food demonstrations, "Trop-Kids" Zone, vendors and, of course, tropical fruit trees and fruit available for purchase. Free for members of Mounts Botanical Garden and the Rare Fruit Council, and for children 12 and under.Also Coming in June, the Opening ofWindows on the Floating World: Blume Tropical Wetland GardenThe largest new garden in the 40-year history of Mounts is a series of see-through walkways and permanent and moveable aquatic plants that will allow visitors to feel and connect to the tropical wetlands around them. A wetland is a land area that is saturated with water, either permanently or seasonally, and takes on the characteristics of a distinct ecosystem that serves as home to a wide range of plant and animal life. Additional highlights will include waterfalls flowing over natural stone, an area for wading birds, and a wall covered with Bromeliads, offering some of the best foliage colors in the plant kingdom.Note:To register for any of the events and workshops at The Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County, register online at www.mounts.org/eventcalendar or call 561.233.1751. Events at Mounts are accessible to people with disabilities.About Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County:With a mission to inspire the public, Mounts Botanical Garden is Palm Beach County's oldest and largest botanical garden, offering gorgeous displays of tropical and sub-tropical plants, plus informative classes, workshops, and other fun-filled events. The Garden contains more than 2,000 species of plants, including Florida native plants, exotic and tropical fruit trees, herbs, palms, bromeliads and more. Mounts Botanical Garden is a facility of the Palm Beach County Extension Service, which is in partnership with the University of Florida and the Friends of Mounts Botanical Garden. Mounts is located at 531 North Military Trail in West Palm Beach.Mounts Botanical Garden is open everyday (except Palm Beach County recognized holidays) from 10 am to 4 pm. 