Zoya Ghamari opens her new venture with event supporting the Dress For Success Dallas

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Beauty

• Fashio Industry:

• Beauty Location:

• Dallas - Texas - US Subject:

• Companies

Contact

Zoya Ghamari

***@yahoo.com Zoya Ghamari

End

-- Zoya Ghamari, one of the top leaders in the beauty industry specializing in creative hair design and extensions, opens her new venture in Dallas with event supporting the global organization Dress for Success. Guest are being asked to donate a "pre-loved" work apparel – meaning clean and gently used items such as clothes, purses, shoes, accessories, etc. All donations will be taken to the Dress For Success Dallas chapter.Ms. Ghamari messageis not a catchy marketing line; it is a truism that resonates with all aspects of her life. "Dress for Success celebrates women promoting the economic independence of disadvantaged women and there is nothing more daring than never shying away from a challenge. I want to pay a tribute to all these amazing women that are working very hard to thrive in work and in life, just as I am," says Ms Ghamari.Zoya was only 17 years old when she decided to leave her home in the Middle East and move to Europe to begin training as a hair stylist. Two years later, she moved to the United States to train under top celebrity stylists in some of the most exclusive salons in America. Today Zoya Ghamari works tirelessly to retain her reputation of one of the top leaders in creative hair design. Her ongoing dedication to excellence takes her from Dallas to California at least once a month, where she works at Daniel Alain's salon in the heart of Beverly Hills. As an educator platform artist for Matrix, Rusk, Farouk, Babyliss Pro and "Hair U Wear," Zoya also enjoys demonstrating the latest in color and hair extension techniques in front of live audiences.With more than 18 years' experience in hair cutting, coloring and styling, Zoya currently specializes in the application of hair extensions, top hair pieces and wigs for women who seek quality solutions for fine, thinning, or damaged hair. Zoya is a master extension specialist certified by top companies such as Great Lengths and Hairdreams, and was the first–and for years, the--stylist in Dallas to offer the cold fusion method of extensions. However, consistent with her commitment to provide only the finest results, Zoya also uses other hair extension applications (such as tape-ins or micro-beads)depending on the client's specific needs.While extension services and hair-pieces make up a large segment of their businesses,andremain premier full-service hair salons, serving a loyal, elite clientele who expect only the finest in hair service and treatment. "I have had women come into the salon in tears because another stylist not only failed to give them the look that they wanted, but mutilated their hair in the process. Others are devastated when their hormones begin to change and their hair thins or they begin to bald." Zoya is dedicated to empowering these women by helping them regain control of their lives.Zoya Ghamari has a long time commitment with Dallas charity organizations and since XXXX she has served the community offering once a year, a full day of free haircuts to unemployed Dallas residents. "You have to look and feel your best when you are looking for a job and having your hair styled give people even more confidence during interviews' processes. That is why I decided to support the Dress for Success foundation this year", says Ms. Ghamari." is a movement that encourages women to make changes that will transform the way they look at themselves. When women begin to love the way they look, their zeal for life changes. As they shed negative self-images, their self-confidence flourishes and they begin to see life anew, to see it for all the possibilities that it holds. These women have learned how to--to look forward to life and its challenges with enthusiasm, excitement, and hope. "Livingtakes not only commitment and courage," Zoya explains, "but also knowledge. And since learning to live beautifully is a different process for every person, most people have no idea where and how to begin."(972) 930-9953