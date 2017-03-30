News By Tag
Russian trade with North American countries in 2016 - reports
The share of North American countries in Russia's total exports has rose significantly in 2016.
The reports have been prepared by Russian Foreign Trade stuff based on the data from the Federal Customs Service of Russia.
In particular, the reports have been issued on Russia's trade with the following countries: the US, Mexico, Canada, Trinidad and Tobago, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Dominican Republic (12 reports in total).
A brief review of Russia's trade with North American countries in 2016
The share of North American countries in Russia's total trade (exports and imports) rose from 4.77% in 2015 to 5.29% in 2016.
The share of North American countries in Russia's total exports rose from 3.44% in 2015 to 4.22% in 2016.
The share of North American countries in Russia's total imports declined from 7.28% in 2015 to 6.96% in 2016.
The major trading partners of Russia in North America in 2016:
- The top five Russia's trade partners in North America in 2016 were the US (4.3349% of Russia's total foreign trade), Mexico (0.3647%), Canada (0.2435%), Trinidad and Tobago (0.1558%), and Cuba (0.0530%);
- The top five Russia's export markets in North America in 2016 were the US (3.2763% of Russia's total exports), Mexico (0.3718%), Trinidad and Tobago (0.2552%), Canada (0.1470%), and Cuba (0.0748%);
- The top five Russia's import suppliers from North America in 2016 were the US (5.9931% of Russia's total imports), Canada (0.3947%), Mexico (0.3536%), Puerto Rico (0.0782%), and Jamaica (0.0471%).
The most notable changes in Russia's trade with the countries of North America in 2016 over 2015:
- The share of Trinidad and Tobago in Russia's total exports rose 3.5-fold from 0.0722% in 2015 to 0.2552% in 2016.
