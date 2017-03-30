News By Tag
DragonFire Named as a Top 15 Digital Agency in Los Angeles
UpCity Inc. Highlights DragonFire in Top Agency List for Local Digital Marketing Services
UpCity's Top Agency Marketplace List is a resource designed to connect small and medium sized businesses with high-quality digital marketing service providers, allowing business owners to get the services they need quickly from a service provider they can trust. The UpCity team independently reviews agencies across North America to determine the best service providers in each local market, ensuring that no matter where you are, great digital marketing services are never more than a click away.
"We are honored to receive this special designation by UpCity, and hope to provide our award-winning digital services to an even broader base of local Los Angeles businesses."
For more information and to read the full feature article, please visit: http://upcity.com/
UpCity provides a comprehensive local inbound marketing platform to help digital marketing agencies scale SEO, local and social marketing services. The UpCity platform serves as a single operating system that includes robust project management, sales tools, reporting, and can be fully white labeled to streamline client engagements from onboarding to ongoing engagement. UpCity, a venture capital-backed business based in Chicago, was founded in 2009. Learn more at http://www.upcity.com.
About DragonFire Digital Marketing:
DragonFire Digital Marketing is a comprehensive Digital Marketing Agency based in Los Angeles and NYC. Our expert Digital Advertising services are proven to increase lead conversions & ROI. Are you ready to #Torchthecompetition?
Contact
Melissa Okabe,
Vice President of Marketing
***@dragonfiredigitalmarketing.com
