 
News By Tag
* Award
* Digital Marketing
* Facebook Ads
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
March 2017
3130

DragonFire Named as a Top 15 Digital Agency in Los Angeles

UpCity Inc. Highlights DragonFire in Top Agency List for Local Digital Marketing Services
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Award
* Digital Marketing
* Facebook Ads

Industry:
* Marketing

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
* Awards

LOS ANGELES - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- DragonFire Digital Marketing heats up the exclusive list of the Top 15 Digital Agencies in Los Angeles, independently reviewed and compiled by UpCity Inc. As a high quality provider of digital marketing services to clients since 2014, DragonFire Digital Marketing is thrilled to be recognized for excellence in Digital Advertising, SEO and Social Media Management for businesses in the local Los Angeles area.

UpCity's Top Agency Marketplace List is a resource designed to connect small and medium sized businesses with high-quality digital marketing service providers, allowing business owners to get the services they need quickly from a service provider they can trust. The UpCity team independently reviews agencies across North America to determine the best service providers in each local market, ensuring that no matter where you are, great digital marketing services are never more than a click away.

"We are honored to receive this special designation by UpCity, and hope to provide our award-winning digital services to an even broader base of local Los Angeles businesses." (-Melissa Okabe, Vice President of Marketing, DragonFire Digital Marketing)

For more information and to read the full feature article, please visit: http://upcity.com/local-marketing-agencies/lists/top-digi...

UpCity provides a comprehensive local inbound marketing platform to help digital marketing agencies scale SEO, local and social marketing services. The UpCity platform serves as a single operating system that includes robust project management, sales tools, reporting, and can be fully white labeled to streamline client engagements from onboarding to ongoing engagement. UpCity, a venture capital-backed business based in Chicago, was founded in 2009. Learn more at http://www.upcity.com.

About DragonFire Digital Marketing:

DragonFire Digital Marketing is a comprehensive Digital Marketing Agency based in Los Angeles and NYC. Our expert Digital Advertising services are proven to increase lead conversions & ROI. Are you ready to #Torchthecompetition?

Contact
Melissa Okabe,
Vice President of Marketing
***@dragonfiredigitalmarketing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@dragonfiredigitalmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Award, Digital Marketing, Facebook Ads
Industry:Marketing
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
DragonFire Digital Marketing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share