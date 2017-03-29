 
Using Data, Science, Metrics, Greenometry's Climate Points Make Measuring Carbon Footprint Possible

 
 
BROOKLINE, Mass. - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Aims to Cure "Carbon-Illiteracy" – The Nearly Universal Disconnect Between Climate-Change Awareness and Understanding of Carbon Footprint Measurement

BOSTON, April 4, 2017 – With last week's push at the highest levels of government to relax climate protections, the need has never been greater for a universal, impartial metric that makes it possible to calculate climate impacts of everyday activities. Newly launched non-profit Greenometry (http://www.greenometry.org/) is doing just that, with practical, impartial, very robust metrics rooted in science and data that measure the impact of human activity on the planet.

Greenometry is an organization built by data scientists and clean-energy and sustainability experts working together to solve what founder Dr. Ory Zik calls the "carbon-illiteracy knowledge gap." Greenometry has created a carbon-footprint measurement system that uses data, science and consistent metrics so calculating accurate climate impacts for nearly every product and activity can be possible.

Surveys consistently show that people are genuinely concerned about climate change but those worries have not translated into knowing how their individual and collective actions impact climate change.  Various attempts to solve the dilemma, such as conventional carbon footprinting – where various calculators fed with the same data provide often wildly varying results and levels of accuracy – have met with little success.

Greenometry's Climate Point are simple: 1 Climate Point equals 1 kg of CO2. But the true breakthrough with Greenometry is its analysis. Greenometry calculates the local impact of consumption on carbon footprint, factoring in the dynamics and geographic differences in electricity, for instance, and including the impacts of various resources such as water and land, thus, bringing consistency and accuracy to carbon footprinting anywhere on the planet.

Greenometry's vision is that its Climate Points will act across the market -- from investors to consumers -- and will be as simple a concept as Weight Watchers® SmartPoints™ programs or Fitbit activity trackers, making interpreting the climate impacts of human activities as easy as knowing the calories in foods we consume or calories burned during exercise.  In the company's first phase, geared toward carbon impacts of businesses, Greenometry is working with investors and manufacturers to integrate carbon footprinting data into their products and decision-making processes.

"Once we can accurately and reliably measure our carbon footprint, it becomes possible to lessen it. You can't manage and mitigate what you don't measure. We built Greenometry because we knew every choice -- either investment or consumption -- has a climate impact that can be measured by using data, science, and metrics," Dr. Zik said.  "Our hope is that with Climate Points, businesses can begin taking easily understood and measurable actions toward reducing their carbon impacts on the planet."

Climate Points are based on geospatial data and analytics that already exist within the scientific community. Greenometry takes the existing data on multiple resources and simplifies it for decision-making that is attuned to geographic location and time. "With Climate Points, we are moving the conversation from rhetoric, adjectives and anecdotes to a politically agnostic, meaningful, quantitative, data-driven discussion that enables businesses and consumers to understand and control the climate impact of their decisions," Dr. Zik said.

Greenometry's open-source metric-building calculations and APIs are available in the public domain for review and critique, and so developers can build apps to organically spread the carbon literacy movement.

About Greenometry

Greenometry, founded in late 2016, is a 501(c)3 social enterprise dedicated to driving a low-carbon economy through accurate and intuitive metrics, making data-driven carbon footprinting part of routine decision-making. Greenometry operates like a tech company, using data and science to improve carbon footprinting accuracy through data collection and research; making the information relatable through simple metrics; and disseminating and implementing the knowledge to assist organizations in meeting their carbon targets. Greenometry is based in Boston.

For more information, please visit http://www.greenometry.org/

Follow us on Twitter: @greenometry.org

*Weight Watchers is the registered trademark of Weight Watchers International, Inc.

SmartPoints is a trademark of Weight Watchers International, Inc.

Greenometry and Climate Points are trademarks of Greenometry, Inc.

Media Contact
Alan Ryan
Rainier Communications
508-475-0025, ext 116
***@rainierco.com
Source:Greenometry, Inc
Email:***@rainierco.com
