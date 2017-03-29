News By Tag
Independent Business Association of Wisconsin hosts Congressman Glenn Grothman
IBAW, regional business association, presents Washington Update
Glenn Grothman is congressman for Wisconsin 6th Congressional District and is serving his first term in Congress, having been elected in 2014. He serves on the House Budget, Education and the Workforce and Oversight and Government Reform Committees, along with the Joint house and Senate Economic Committee.
Steve Kohlmann, Executive Director of IBAW, said, "Congressman Grothman's time in office has been marked by his passionate advocacy for manufacturing, tax reform, welfare reform, education reform, and immigration reform. Our meeting will also share "10 Minutes With" Matt Bucher of HNI, who will give us an update on where the nation is on the latest healthcare options." To register for the April 21st program, go to www.IBAW.com.
Previously, Grothman served as the Assistant Majority Leader in the Wisconsin State Senate where he worked for economic growth legislation and tax reform. Prior to his election to the state senate, Grothman served as a representative to the Wisconsin State Assembly from 1993 through 2003. He was also a practicing attorney in the areas of estate planning and probate.
IBAW's mission is to advance business prosperity through insightful programming, executive networking, & member-driven public policy and advocacy. Membership encompasses service, manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, technology, financial, consulting & others. A statewide, non-profit association, IBAW members and sponsors employ thousands of Wisconsin workers.
Since 1973, the Independent Business Association of Wisconsin (IBAW) was formed for small business owners to engage in conversation relating to legislation which impacts the bottom-line costs of businesses throughout the state of Wisconsin. IBAW is a venue for high level CEOs, CFOs, COOs, other upper management and entrepreneurs to network, exchange business ideas, and become educated and involved on issues which impact their business.
For additional information, contact Steve Kohlmann, IBAW Executive Director, via email at IBAWOffice@gmail.com
