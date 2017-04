Media Alert - RSVP Required: Students Raise Awareness During National Health Month With Fashion Show

Students of Santee High School will showcase emerging young designers who are a part of the school's fashion design department, while raising awareness during National Health Month with the support of AIDS Healthcare Foundation.

--The students of Santee High School will showcase emerging young designers who are a part of the school's fashion design department, while raising awareness during National Health Month with the support of AIDS Healthcare Foundation. The event will reach an estimated 300 plus students with support from the entertainment community.Actor Melvin Jackson Jr. (BET's The New Edition Story), Quynh Paris (International Fashion Designer), Dr. Sam Nguyen (Ms. National United States Women of Achievement 2016), Xavier Madera (Celebrity Jewelry Designer), Ali Levine (Celebrity Stylist, Fashion Expert, TV Personality), Thomas "TJ" Walker (Celebrity Fashion Designer), Naomi Bonman (Journalist of CBSLocal.com/Westside Story Newspaper), Sylvia Tedford (Designer), Fanya Henderson (Stylist), Nurit Glass-Villalobos (LATTC Designer).Councilman Curren Price, Jr. (The New 9th District), Abby Lee Miller (Lifetime TV's Dance Moms), Rory Ogden (ABC's What Would You Do?), Brandon Tyler Russell (Beverly Hills Christmas 2), Tess Broussard (Comedy Central's Kroll Show), Matthieu Jean-Pierre (Spies In Training), Davis Desmond (CBS Life In Pieces & ABC's Modern Family), Maya Jade Frank (Disney's Bizaaardvark), Casen Warner (Disney XD's Kirby Buckets & Nickelodeon's Instant Mom), Mariah Quintana (Disney's Million Dollar Arm & NBC's Days Of Our Lives), Aspen Quintana (Lifetime's The Wrong House), Taylor Gregory (FOX's American Horror Story), Kaya Rose Davis (FOX's Vanished), Destiny Toliver (Netflix's Dear White People), Jae'Lyn Ayauna Godoy (Nickelodeon's Bella and the Bulldogs & Showtime's Shameless), Aidan Miner (Nickelodeon's School of Rock), Lulu Lambros (Disney's Stuck In The Middle), Eden McCoy (ABC's General Hospital & Nickelodeon's Game Shakers), Abby Donnelly (Amazon's Just Add Magic & CBS Criminal Minds), Clara Lukasiak (Lifetime's Dance Moms), Jailen Bates (Nickelodeon's W.I.T.S. Academy), Merit Leighton (Disney Junior's Sofia The First), Marlowe Payton (ABC's Fresh Off The Boat & NBC's Parenthood), Brooklyn Robinson (ABC's Modern Family), Ava Cota (Lifetime's Dance Moms & FOX's So You Think You Can Dance), Aedin Mincks (Disney's ANT Farm), Hunter Payton (NBC's A to Z), Ciara Wilson (Disney's Bizaardvark), Hunter Fisher (American Violence), Sarah Kay Jolly (Bokendan: Quest For The Phoenix Sword), Jack Dean (ABC's Black-ish), Amber Romero (Clique Wars & Disney XD's Future-Worm), Austin Mincks (The Lopez Show & Criminal Minds), Savannah Kennick (Model/Actress), Justin Tinucci (Netflix's Lady Dynamite), Elliana Walmsey (Dance Moms), and Hayley Gripp (CSI: Las Vegas).Media Check In - 5:30 pmRed Carpet Arrivals - 6:00 pm – 7:00 pmEvent - 7:00 pm - 9:00 pmLos Angeles Trade Technical College400 West Washington, Blvd. (South Campus Tent)Los Angeles, CA 90015(nearest to 23& Grand Avenue)Free parking is located at the parking lot diagonally across from the campus location.Deborah Griffin, Publicist | deborahmckj@ yahoo.com