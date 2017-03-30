News By Tag
Media Alert - RSVP Required: Students Raise Awareness During National Health Month With Fashion Show
Students of Santee High School will showcase emerging young designers who are a part of the school's fashion design department, while raising awareness during National Health Month with the support of AIDS Healthcare Foundation.
This year's panel of judges include: Actor Melvin Jackson Jr. (BET's The New Edition Story), Quynh Paris (International Fashion Designer), Dr. Sam Nguyen (Ms. National United States Women of Achievement 2016), Xavier Madera (Celebrity Jewelry Designer), Ali Levine (Celebrity Stylist, Fashion Expert, TV Personality)
Confirmed talent in attendance include: Councilman Curren Price, Jr. (The New 9th District), Abby Lee Miller (Lifetime TV's Dance Moms), Rory Ogden (ABC's What Would You Do?), Brandon Tyler Russell (Beverly Hills Christmas 2), Tess Broussard (Comedy Central's Kroll Show), Matthieu Jean-Pierre (Spies In Training), Davis Desmond (CBS Life In Pieces & ABC's Modern Family), Maya Jade Frank (Disney's Bizaaardvark)
WHEN: Friday, April 7, 2017
Media Check In - 5:30 pm
Red Carpet Arrivals - 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Event - 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
WHERE: Los Angeles Trade Technical College
400 West Washington, Blvd. (South Campus Tent)
Los Angeles, CA 90015
(nearest to 23rd & Grand Avenue)
Free parking is located at the parking lot diagonally across from the campus location.
FOR MEDIA CREDENTIALS CONTACT: Deborah Griffin, Publicist
Deborah Griffin
***@yahoo.com
