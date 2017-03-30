 
News By Tag
* Fashion
* Students
* Celebrities
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
March 2017
3130


Media Alert - RSVP Required: Students Raise Awareness During National Health Month With Fashion Show

Students of Santee High School will showcase emerging young designers who are a part of the school's fashion design department, while raising awareness during National Health Month with the support of AIDS Healthcare Foundation.
 
 
Santee High School Fashion Show 2017
Santee High School Fashion Show 2017
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Fashion
Students
Celebrities

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- WHAT: The students of Santee High School will showcase emerging young designers who are a part of the school's fashion design department, while raising awareness during National Health Month with the support of AIDS Healthcare Foundation. The event will reach an estimated 300 plus students with support from the entertainment community.

This year's panel of judges include: Actor Melvin Jackson Jr. (BET's The New Edition Story), Quynh Paris (International Fashion Designer), Dr. Sam Nguyen (Ms. National United States Women of Achievement 2016), Xavier Madera (Celebrity Jewelry Designer), Ali Levine (Celebrity Stylist, Fashion Expert, TV Personality), Thomas "TJ" Walker (Celebrity Fashion Designer), Naomi Bonman (Journalist of CBSLocal.com/Westside Story Newspaper), Sylvia Tedford (Designer), Fanya Henderson (Stylist), Nurit Glass-Villalobos (LATTC Designer).

Confirmed talent in attendance include: Councilman Curren Price, Jr. (The New 9th District), Abby Lee Miller (Lifetime TV's Dance Moms), Rory Ogden (ABC's What Would You Do?), Brandon Tyler Russell (Beverly Hills Christmas 2), Tess Broussard (Comedy Central's Kroll Show), Matthieu Jean-Pierre (Spies In Training), Davis Desmond (CBS Life In Pieces & ABC's Modern Family), Maya Jade Frank (Disney's Bizaaardvark), Casen Warner (Disney XD's Kirby Buckets & Nickelodeon's Instant Mom), Mariah Quintana (Disney's Million Dollar Arm & NBC's Days Of Our Lives), Aspen Quintana (Lifetime's The Wrong House), Taylor Gregory (FOX's American Horror Story), Kaya Rose Davis (FOX's Vanished), Destiny Toliver (Netflix's Dear White People), Jae'Lyn Ayauna Godoy (Nickelodeon's Bella and the Bulldogs & Showtime's Shameless), Aidan Miner (Nickelodeon's School of Rock), Lulu Lambros (Disney's Stuck In The Middle), Eden McCoy (ABC's General Hospital & Nickelodeon's Game Shakers), Abby Donnelly (Amazon's Just Add Magic & CBS Criminal Minds), Clara Lukasiak (Lifetime's Dance Moms), Jailen Bates (Nickelodeon's W.I.T.S. Academy), Merit Leighton (Disney Junior's Sofia The First), Marlowe Payton (ABC's Fresh Off The Boat & NBC's Parenthood), Brooklyn Robinson (ABC's Modern Family), Ava Cota (Lifetime's Dance Moms & FOX's So You Think You Can Dance), Aedin Mincks (Disney's ANT Farm), Hunter Payton (NBC's A to Z), Ciara Wilson (Disney's Bizaardvark), Hunter Fisher (American Violence), Sarah Kay Jolly (Bokendan: Quest For The Phoenix Sword), Jack Dean (ABC's Black-ish), Amber Romero (Clique Wars & Disney XD's Future-Worm), Austin Mincks (The Lopez Show & Criminal Minds), Savannah Kennick (Model/Actress), Justin Tinucci (Netflix's Lady Dynamite), Elliana Walmsey (Dance Moms), and Hayley Gripp (CSI: Las Vegas).

WHEN: Friday, April 7, 2017

Media Check In - 5:30 pm

Red Carpet Arrivals - 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Event - 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

WHERE: Los Angeles Trade Technical College

400 West Washington, Blvd. (South Campus Tent)

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(nearest to 23rd & Grand Avenue)

Free parking is located at the parking lot diagonally across from the campus location.

FOR MEDIA CREDENTIALS CONTACT: Deborah Griffin, Publicist | deborahmckj@yahoo.com

Contact
Deborah Griffin
***@yahoo.com
End
Source:Stormyweather Banks
Email:***@yahoo.com Email Verified
Tags:Fashion, Students, Celebrities
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Strictly Industry PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share