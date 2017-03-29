News By Tag
Victorian Infrastructure Projects and Priorities
Infrastructure Victoria's Chief Executive Officer, Michel Masson took the stage to discuss the State's 30-year infrastructure strategy. Masson emphasised that consultancy from the general public played a major role in the report. He also emphasised the importance of investigating the best ways to make the most of existing assets.
Speaking as part of a panel discussion on the Infrastructure Priorities, Masson said, "We have to stop being obsessed with new toys, new everything, and make the most of what we do have".
Addressing the idea of integrating transport infrastructure planning into a broader community master plan, Partner in Projects and Infrastructure at Mills Oakley, Zac Kerr said that forums such as the Victorian Transport Infrastructure Conference were "helpful in laying out how everything fits into the mix".
The Metro Tunnel project is a response to population growth and city sprawl, says Melbourne Metro Rail Authority's Chief Executive Officer, Evan Tattersall. Demand on Melbourne's rail network has increased exponentially with strong patronage growth, driven by dynamics such as congestion and the need for connectivity between infrastructure hubs.
Giving an update on Southern Cross Station, Matthew Howe is the General Manager at Southern Cross Station, Assetco Management. Howe believes the station is fundamental to what makes Melbourne a liveable city and in ten years is expected to be at the centre of the CBD as movement shifts west. The sustainability of the station as an asset to Victoria, and its ability to perform, not disrupting commuter's journeys and enabling them to travel efficiently and easily, is crucial in planning for the future.
Fisherman's Bend Taskforce General Manger, Geoff Ward, spoke about the Fishermans Bend project as a major reason the CBD was shifting to the West. Unlike other urban renewal areas, Fishermans Bend is not owned by the government but rather by over 300 individual landowners, with a stake of only 10% held by the government. Transport in the peninsula is unique too, with bridges playing an essential role in moving people and freight.
KPMG Australia Advisory Director Praveen Thakur, speaking on the future of autonomous vehicles, said that autonomous vehicles for mass consumption would be available soon and that we must encourage the transition from private ownership of vehicles to ride sharing through reform.
"The infrastructure that we build now must be resilient for the future and not become redundant in the face of technological changes", said Thakur, highlighting the pivotal need to put in place flexible and adaptable infrastructure that does not become rapidly obsolete.
The 9th Annual Victorian Transport Infrastructure Conference
