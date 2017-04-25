News By Tag
Social Media App CEO Shares Small Business Secrets on Moment Masters Podcast
Shakira M. Brown a.k.a. The Small Biz Whisperer talks guerilla marketing and social strategy with serial entrepreneur Michael Kawula
"I've had a few successes, but several lessons along the way and I don't like to call it failure," said Kawula, a native of New Jersey. "As an entrepreneur we all have lessons. What makes me stronger is that I'm able to pivot and keep moving forward."
Kawula shares three Twitter strategies for entrepreneurs and marketers looking to grow their business:
· Optimize your profile with eye-catching pictures, not just your logo
· Share top content using pinned tweets and engage in relevant conversations
· Share a variety of content on a regular basis
Brown agreed, saying, "content is king. Understand that it's just the touch point and it's about sharing valuable information."
Take advantage of Kawula's expertise and try Social Quant for two weeks
To listen to episode 26 of the Moment Masters Show and subscribe to the podcast, visit www.momentmasters.com. To submit yourself or others as a guest to be interviewed on the Moment Masters Show regarding small business topics, contact podcast@momentmasters.com.
For even more small business and branding mastery tips, learn to brand your business the right way from award-winning Public Relations and Branding Expert with Shakira Brown to take advantage of her private brand coaching program
About Moment Masters
Moment Masters
About Shakira M. Brown
Shakira M. Brown is an award-winning PR and marketing expert with over 20 years of experience leading communications strategies for various small and high growth corporations, public companies, celebrities, personalities and professional services firms. As a speaker, Shakira as "The Small Biz Whisperer"
Shakira is the CEO and Managing Principal of SMB Strategic Media, a boutique communications firm specializing in providing affordable public relations and marketing services for small and middle market businesses. The firm also provides branding, content development, media relations, online reputation management, website strategy and content development, social media management/strategy and video production services. To see Shakira's full biography, please visit http://www.momentmasters.com.
