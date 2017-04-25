 
Industry News





Social Media App CEO Shares Small Business Secrets on Moment Masters Podcast

Shakira M. Brown a.k.a. The Small Biz Whisperer talks guerilla marketing and social strategy with serial entrepreneur Michael Kawula
 
 
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Moment Masters Show Small Business Podcast (www.momentmasters.com) recently released episode 26 titled, "Entrepreneurial Wisdom & Twitter Strategy with Michael Kawula CEO of Social Quant," which covers successful business launches, guerilla marketing, and strategies for social engagement. In this episode, the show's award-winning PR and branding expert Shakira M. Brown a.k.a. The Small Biz Whisperer interviews Michael Kawula, serial entrepreneur and CEO of Social Quant. The podcast is available on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Podbean.

"I've had a few successes, but several lessons along the way and I don't like to call it failure," said Kawula, a native of New Jersey. "As an entrepreneur we all have lessons. What makes me stronger is that I'm able to pivot and keep moving forward."

Kawula shares three Twitter strategies for entrepreneurs and marketers looking to grow their business:

·      Optimize your profile with eye-catching pictures, not just your logo

·      Share top content using pinned tweets and engage in relevant conversations

·      Share a variety of content on a regular basis

Brown agreed, saying, "content is king. Understand that it's just the touch point and it's about sharing valuable information."

Take advantage of Kawula's expertise and try Social Quant for two weeks (https://www.socialquant.net/pricing-plan-page/?ref=548), free of charge. Also enter to win $40,000 in digital marketing prizes by visiting ttp://sqbizboost.socialquant.net/ before April 25, 2017.

To listen to episode 26 of the Moment Masters Show and subscribe to the podcast, visit www.momentmasters.com. To submit yourself or others as a guest to be interviewed on the Moment Masters Show regarding small business topics, contact podcast@momentmasters.com.

For even more small business and branding mastery tips, learn to brand your business the right way from award-winning Public Relations and Branding Expert with Shakira Brown to take advantage of her private brand coaching program (http://www.pradviser.net/private-brand-coaching), which includes three months of personal one-on-one support to get on track to grow your business and brand.  Take your business and personal brand to the next level now with this exclusive offer! Get started at http://www.pradviser.net/private-brand-coaching.

About Moment Masters

Moment Masters (momentmasters.com) is a weekly podcast hosted by award-winning PR and marketing expert Shakira M. Brown, The Small Biz Whisperer. Covering topics from successful networking to email marketing, Moment Masters aims to help businesses and small business owners be there when their customers are ready to buy, in essence mastering the moment.

About Shakira M. Brown

Shakira M. Brown is an award-winning PR and marketing expert with over 20 years of experience leading communications strategies for various small and high growth corporations, public companies, celebrities, personalities and professional services firms. As a speaker, Shakira as "The Small Biz Whisperer (http://www.smallbizwhisperer.com/)" has addressed audiences of her peers in public relations around the country. Shakira is available for speaking engagements covering branding and marketing topics for small businesses.

Shakira is the CEO and Managing Principal of SMB Strategic Media, a boutique communications firm specializing in providing affordable public relations and marketing services for small and middle market businesses. The firm also provides branding, content development, media relations, online reputation management, website strategy and content development, social media management/strategy and video production services. To see Shakira's full biography, please visit http://www.momentmasters.com.

