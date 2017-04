Princeton Infrared Technologies Receives Vision Systems Design's Gold Level Innovators Award 2017

Award-winning LineCam12 InGaAs linescan camera operates in the visible, NIR and the SWIR spectrum simultaneously - ideal for machine vision and spectroscopy.

Princeton Infrared's LineCam12 Receives VSD-Innovators Gold Level Award 2017

Martin Ettenberg, Ph.D. Founder/CEO

-- Princeton Infrared Technologies, Inc. (PIRT), announced today that its LineCam12 linescan camera, based on indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs), shortwave infrared (SWIR) detector technology, was recognized by the judges of the annual Vision Systems Design (VSD) Innovators Awards program with a Gold Level award because of its unique properties. The judging panel consisted of esteemed experts from system integrator and end-user companies.The exceptional LineCam12 camera features the only InGaAs linear array with visible, near-infrared (NIR), and SWIR sensitivity. By detecting light from 400 nm to 1700 nm, the new linescan camera enables machine vision (MV) and spectroscopy users the ability to see both visible, NIR, and SWIR light simultaneously, allowing hyperspectral imaging applications that would have previously required 2 or 3 cameras to achieve the same performance. The low read noise of less than 80e- is a factor of 4x lower than other known legacy cameras in the industry. The advanced SWIR-InGaAs 1024-element linear array can image over 37k lines per second and has a 12.5 µm pitch. With two digital outputs, USB3.0 and Camera Link®, the LineCam12 is easy to integrate into new and/or existing systems.Martin Ettenberg, Ph.D., founder and CEO of Princeton Infrared Technologies, notes, "This is the second year in a row that we've received the gold level award and it's only our second product to enter the competition!Last year, our scientific camera, the 1280SciCam was selected. This year's award-winning LineCam12 with its wide spectral sensitivity is an ideal linear array for machine vision tasks while also serving the spectroscopy market. We are delighted to be honored again by Vision Systems Design's Innovators Awards Program."The Innovators Awards are judged based on the following criteria:• Originality• Innovation• Impact on Designers, Systems Integrators, End Users• Fulfilling a need in the market that hasn't been addressed• Leveraging a novel technology.The 2017 Visions Systems Design Innovators Awards Honorees are featured in the June Issue of Vision Systems Design magazine as well as on http://www.vision- systems.com To learn more about Princeton Infrared's LineCam12 visible/SWIR linescan cameras, 1- and 2-D linear arrays, and scientific cameras, please visit: www.princetonirtech.com.# # #Princeton Infrared Technologies, Inc. (PIRT - www.princetonirtech.com)- Specialists in indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs) imaging technology, PIRT focuses on design and manufacture of both shortwave infrared cameras, and one- and two-dimensional imaging arrays. All products are created in the company's fabless environment under strict testing and quality control guidelines, providing innovative and cost-effective detectors that image in the visible, near- and shortwave-infrared wavelengths. Application areas include spectroscopy for sorting materials, moisture detection, thermal imaging, night vision, and laser imaging for military, industrial, and medical markets.About The Vision Systems Design 2017 Innovators Awards ProgramThe Vision Systems Design 2017 Innovators Awards program reviewed and recognized the most innovative products and services in the vision and image processing industry. Honorees were announced at Automate 2017 held in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Criteria used in the Innovators Awards ranking included: originality, innovation; impact on designers, systems integrators and end-users; fulfilling a need in the market that hasn't been addressed, leveraging a novel technology, and increasing productivity.Princeton Infrared Technologies, Inc.9 Deer Park Drive, Suite J-5Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852Contact: Martin EttenbergPhone: +1 609-917-3380E-mail: Martin.Ettenberg@princetonirtech.comSubmitted by Media Contact: Marlene MooreSmith Miller Moore - smithmillermoore.comPhone: 818-708-1704