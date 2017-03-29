News By Tag
Princeton Infrared Technologies Receives Vision Systems Design's Gold Level Innovators Award 2017
Award-winning LineCam12 InGaAs linescan camera operates in the visible, NIR and the SWIR spectrum simultaneously - ideal for machine vision and spectroscopy.
The exceptional LineCam12 camera features the only InGaAs linear array with visible, near-infrared (NIR), and SWIR sensitivity. By detecting light from 400 nm to 1700 nm, the new linescan camera enables machine vision (MV) and spectroscopy users the ability to see both visible, NIR, and SWIR light simultaneously, allowing hyperspectral imaging applications that would have previously required 2 or 3 cameras to achieve the same performance. The low read noise of less than 80e- is a factor of 4x lower than other known legacy cameras in the industry. The advanced SWIR-InGaAs 1024-element linear array can image over 37k lines per second and has a 12.5 µm pitch. With two digital outputs, USB3.0 and Camera Link®, the LineCam12 is easy to integrate into new and/or existing systems.
Martin Ettenberg, Ph.D., founder and CEO of Princeton Infrared Technologies, notes, "This is the second year in a row that we've received the gold level award and it's only our second product to enter the competition!
The Innovators Awards are judged based on the following criteria:
• Originality
• Innovation
• Impact on Designers, Systems Integrators, End Users
• Fulfilling a need in the market that hasn't been addressed
• Leveraging a novel technology.
Princeton Infrared Technologies, Inc. (PIRT - www.princetonirtech.com)
About The Vision Systems Design 2017 Innovators Awards Program
The Vision Systems Design 2017 Innovators Awards program reviewed and recognized the most innovative products and services in the vision and image processing industry. Honorees were announced at Automate 2017 held in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Criteria used in the Innovators Awards ranking included: originality, innovation; impact on designers, systems integrators and end-users; fulfilling a need in the market that hasn't been addressed, leveraging a novel technology, and increasing productivity.
Princeton Infrared Technologies, Inc.
9 Deer Park Drive, Suite J-5
Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852
Contact: Martin Ettenberg
Phone: +1 609-917-3380
E-mail: Martin.Ettenberg@
Submitted by Media Contact: Marlene Moore
Smith Miller Moore - smithmillermoore.com
Phone: 818-708-
Contact
Martin Ettenberg, Ph.D. Founder/CEO
***@smithmillermoore.com
