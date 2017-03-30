Beach Bar Life - Free Beach Bar Unique Niche Listing Directory and Beach Blog BeachBarLife.com's a Complimentary Watering-Hole Listings Directory - With Beach Bar Life Listing You Can Add Images Content SEO and Google Ranking BELLEAIR BEACH, Fla. - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Sig Sailing initiates www.beachbarlife.com, a niche website dedicated to creating an online directory for beach-side waterside bars, resort venues, Tiki bars and unique watering holes throughout Florida. BeachBarLife.com offers bar proprietors an innovative means to promote bar businesses and reach a fresh targeted niche audience.



Sig Sailing initiates www.beachbarlife.com, a niche website dedicated to creating an online directory for beach-side waterside bars, resort venues, Tiki bars and unique watering holes throughout Florida. BeachBarLife.com offers bar proprietors an innovative means to promote bar businesses and reach a fresh targeted niche audience.BeachBarLife.com's website listings feature the capability to upload a call to action and your businesses description. With our complimentary Beach Bar Life listing , you're able to add images , content, get backlinks, publicize events and much more. Plus, listing members can modify listing anytime. Listing your bar business on Beach Bar Life puts more eyes on your bar business but can also assist with SEO and Google ranking.Beachbarlife.com caters to beach bar bistros and special watering holes throughout Florida and will serve as an invaluable research tool for travelers and locals alike.And invite owners and patrons alike, to take part in the Beach Bar Life community. Registered bar owners and registered members can upload their photos of their watering holes. Submit reviews, evaluations, write comments, and even post on our Beach Bar Life blog.Plans include an annual article writing contest. Our very own photo contest. Merchandise give-a-ways, mini vacations prizes at some of Florida's best beaches. Registration and submitting your bar listing on Beach Bar Life's listing directory is FREE! It's easy, fast and free. To submit a listing registration is required.About BeachBarLife.comBeach Bar Life caters to entertaining and notable bars, taverns, and saloons everywhere, and will serve as an invaluable research tool for travelers and locals alike.Jimmy Johnston Creator BeachBarLife.comFrom the Bachelors III, Banana Boat to the Yankee Clipper, to owning several others drinking businesses. My experiences building drinks behind the stick and drinking cocktails created by others have provided me a vast knowledge on the subject of bars and the spirits sold there.Beach Bar Life1715 Missouri Ave N Ste 1Largo, FL 33770Phone 727-667-5107www.BeachBarLife.com


