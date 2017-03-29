Country(s)
Wahsega Labs Launches Diet PBX
ATLANTA - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Wahsega Labs, Inc. (Wahsega), the designer and manufacturer of the highest quality VoIP endpoints in the market, launched its Diet PBX today.
The Wahsega Diet PBX is an advanced paging IP PBX hardware appliance that allows Wahsega customers to easily create a full VoIP communication system with Wahsega's intercoms, paging adapters, IP phones and IP ceiling speakers as well as with any third-party SIP compliant devices. The Diet PBX hardware appliance targets paging and access control intercom deployments in the education, correctional, healthcare, manufacturing, multi-tenant office and hospitality markets. It is a key component when combining all of Wahsega's VoIP endpoints to form a complete solution for paging and access control applications.
The Wahsega Diet PBX is powered via Power-over-Ethernet (PoE 802.3af) and supports up to 256 registered SIP devices with 16 concurrent local calls. The USA-manufactured internal circuitry has a rugged aluminum housing with three standard 35mm DIN Rail (top-hat) slots for easy mounting in any orientation on bottom or side and can withstand industrial operating temperatures from −40°C to +85°C. The Diet PBX also comes with a built-in DHCP server to enable customers to deploy full VoIP communication systems on isolated LANs with no router.
Creating and configuring a VoIP communication system using the Wahsega Diet PBX is incredibly simple through the use of the included Web interface. The built-in DHCP server webpage displays all of the devices that have received an IP address from the Diet PBX with clickable links to open each device's Web interface. IP paging is available by dialing a SIP extension from any IP phone and rebroadcasting the audio via multicast. Background music is supported through a line-in audio jack. The Diet PBX has the lowest power consumption of any IP PBX in the market while also employing an extensive fault tolerance monitoring/management system to ensure maximum device uptime.
The Wahsega Diet PBX may be purchased directly from Wahsega at www.wahsega.com.
About Wahsega Labs
Wahsega Labs is the designer and manufacturer of the highest quality VoIP products in the market. Made up of industry veterans with years of experience in design, manufacturing and software development, Wahsega provides installers with IP endpoints that allow their customers to easily make the transition from analog to digital. All Wahsega products are designed, developed and manufactured in the USA.
