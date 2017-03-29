News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
BlindsOnline.com Renews Scholarship for Second Year
Unlike many scholarships which require essays or formatting requirements, the BlindsOnline.com scholarship is unique in it does not impose restrictions on the responses to the prompt, just as with the 2016 scholarship, judgment is based purely on creativity, technical innovation, and overall design beauty. The total scholarship prize is $1,000.
The BlindsOnline scholarship was created in 2016 as an outreach program to spur innovative students across the United States to think differently about window treatments. Innovation is rarely a topic of concern for the window treatment industry, however, BlindsOnline is seeking to change the industry itself.
The company's website has more details about the scholarship:
Applications are due October 31, 2017. Submissions for consideration should be sent via email (scholarships@
Contact
BlindsOnline.com
***@blindsonline.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse