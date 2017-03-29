BlindsOnline.com Renews Scholarship for Second Year

End

-- BlindsOnline.com is proud to announce the renewal of our scholarship program for 2017. This year BlindsOnline is inviting all students in the United States to apply for the scholarship. Students are encouraged to submit a response to the prompt, "the best design ideas concerning window treatments of the future."Unlike many scholarships which require essays or formatting requirements, the BlindsOnline.com scholarship is unique in it does not impose restrictions on the responses to the prompt, just as with the 2016 scholarship, judgment is based purely on creativity, technical innovation, and overall design beauty. The total scholarship prize is $1,000.The BlindsOnline scholarship was created in 2016 as an outreach program to spur innovative students across the United States to think differently about window treatments. Innovation is rarely a topic of concern for the window treatment industry, however, BlindsOnline is seeking to change the industry itself.The company's website has more details about the scholarship:Applications are due October 31, 2017. Submissions for consideration should be sent via email (scholarships@blindsonline.com)