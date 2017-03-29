 
News By Tag
* Scholarships
* Blinds
* BlindsOnline.com
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
4321
March 2017
313029

BlindsOnline.com Renews Scholarship for Second Year

 
NEW YORK - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- BlindsOnline.com is proud to announce the renewal of our scholarship program for 2017. This year BlindsOnline is inviting all students in the United States to apply for the scholarship. Students are encouraged to submit a response to the prompt, "the best design ideas concerning window treatments of the future."

Unlike many scholarships which require essays or formatting requirements, the BlindsOnline.com scholarship is unique in it does not impose restrictions on the responses to the prompt, just as with the 2016 scholarship, judgment is based purely on creativity, technical innovation, and overall design beauty. The total scholarship prize is $1,000.

The BlindsOnline scholarship was created in 2016 as an outreach program to spur innovative students across the United States to think differently about window treatments. Innovation is rarely a topic of concern for the window treatment industry, however, BlindsOnline is seeking to change the industry itself.

The company's website has more details about the scholarship: https://www.blindsonline.com/pc/Scholarships-d144.htm

Applications are due October 31, 2017. Submissions for consideration should be sent via email (scholarships@blindsonline.com).

Contact
BlindsOnline.com
***@blindsonline.com
End
Source:
Email:***@blindsonline.com Email Verified
Tags:Scholarships, Blinds, BlindsOnline.com
Industry:Retail
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share