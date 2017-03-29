News By Tag
Thomson Printing, Creative & Graphics Voted One of St. Louis "2017 Most Reliable Companies"
Thomson Printing, Creative & Graphics (TPC&G), a St. Charles, MO-based, fourth-generation family owned business, was voted by the readers of Small Business Monthly as one of the "2017 Most Reliable Companies" in St. Louis.
"We are excited to be on this short list of St. Louis's most reliable companies. We know that our success is dependent on our clients' success. Thank you to our clients and the readers of Small Business Monthly for voting for us," said John Meilink, TPC&G Chief Executive Officer.
TPC&G has expanded through talent acquisition and the roll out of new services in 2016 and the first quarter of 2017, which include:
· Launched new website with time-saving, efficient and secure features for current and prospective clients.
· Rolled out "$0 to 60," which provides business owners a free 60-minute consultation with an experienced web developer who will provide a review, diagnosis and offer solutions for a small business' current website.
· Acquired Giant Hat, a sophisticated digital marketing agency known for its app development and website solutions.
· Opened a second office in the St. Louis bioscience and tech start-up district at Cortex Innovation Community (CIC) located at 20 S. Sarah Street, St. Louis, MO, 63108.
To view the list of St. Louis businesses voted the "2017 Best in Reliability"
Founded in 1905, Thomson Printing, Creative & Graphics (TPC&G), a St. Charles, Mo.-based, fourth-generation family owned business, is one of the leading Midwestern printing, web design, app development, and digital marketing development firms serving clients nationwide. To learn more, visit http.thomsonprinting.com (http://www.thomsonprinting.com/
