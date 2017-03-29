Colorado communities to participate in Toll Brothers National Sales Event

Home buyers can take advantage of money-saving incentives and low interest rates at the Toll Brothers National Sales Event

Laurie Anderson

Laurie Anderson

-- Toll Brothers, the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, will host a National Sales Event from Saturday, April 8 through Sunday, April 23. Home buyers can take advantage of exclusive, money-saving incentives, along with low interest rates, as they build their dream homes.This limited-time offer gives home buyers who visit any Toll Brothers community nationwide during this event the opportunity to get the most out of Toll Brothers' extensive option selections to customize their homes. They will also get to experience firsthand the quality of product and service that has earned Toll Brothers its place as the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine "World's Most Admired Companies®" list three years in a row.During the National Sales Event, home buyers can choose from an expansive variety of home styles and gorgeous home sites in communities situated in the most sought-after locations throughout the country — at a great value. Once they purchase their home, buyers work with designers to create a breathtakingly beautiful home that enhances their lives by choosing from literally hundreds of fabulous options.To take advantage of this opportunity offered only through the National Sales Event, buyers must make a deposit between April 8-23. Savings and incentives will vary among communities and will comprise a package of savings created specifically for this event, so buyers should contact their community of interest and speak with a sales representative to learn more, www.tollbrothers.com/Colorado.Participating communities in the area are:• The Hills at Parker (near E. Hilltop Road and Canterberry Parkway), 720-379-7829• The Highlands at Parker (near E. Hilltop Road and Canterberry Parkway), 303-955-5031• The Enclave at McKay Shores in Broomfield (near 136th and Huron Street), 303-452-5173• Toll Brothers at Flatiron Meadows in Erie (1094 Carbonate Court, off Flatiron Meadows Boulevard), 303-209-0002• Anthem Ranch by Toll Brothers in Broomfield (55+ Active-Adult community near I-25 andLowell Boulevard), 303-926-4140• Toll Brothers at Inspiration (55+ Active-Adult community off Gartrell Road exit of E-470),303-708-1856• Kechter Farm in Fort Collins (near Trilby and Ziegler Roads), 970-221-2227Toll Brothers, an award-winningcompany founded in 1967, embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently building in 20 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company whose stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For three years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked theon the FORTUNE Magazine "World's Most Admired Companies®" list. The Company was named2015 by, receiving the highest numerical score among the largest 133 home builders in the country. Toll Brothers was also recently honored as nationalbymagazine, and was twice named nationalbymagazine.This is not an offering where prohibited by law.