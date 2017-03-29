 
"The Bacchanal" is now available as an audiobook from Dreaming Big Publications!

"The Bacchanal and Other Horrific Tales" will give you a front-row seat to supernatural occurrences, psychological thrills, and events you never saw coming. Narrated by Keith McCarthy, this audiobook is now available through Audible and iTunes.
 
 
The Bacchanal and Other Horrific Tales
The Bacchanal and Other Horrific Tales
 
HATTIESBURG, Miss. - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- A babysitting job gone horribly wrong. An artist whose love for his wife has horrific results. A talent agency that promises success no matter what, even if you are the one standing in the way.

Humanity's fear of the unknown and fascination with the supernatural are masterfully depicted in these eleven stories featuring authors such as Donald McCarthy, Kathryn M. Hearst, and Teel James Glenn. Though the supernatural elements are the centerpiece of the collection, it is the believable actions of the ordinary humans, both evil and well-meaning, that will send shivers down readers' spines.

"The Bacchanal and Other Horrific Tales" is now available as an audiobook for just $17.46, or for free with the start of an Audible free trial. Plug in your headphones and immerse yourself in this chilling world.

This collection is also available in paperback for $8.47 and as a Kindle book for $2.99. Please contact Kristi at dreamingbigpublications@outlook.com to request review copies or to receive exclusive author interviews, notice of new releases, and cover reveals.

Dreaming Big Publications is a publishing company on a mission to reach more people on a global level by publishing books that educate and advocate for mental health and social justice issues. Our main focus is nonfiction—self-help, memoirs, and books written for professional mental health providers—but we publish fiction as well and enjoy anything that is a good, fun read, including fantasy and sci-fi.

AMAZON LINK: https://www.amazon.com/Bacchanal-Other-Horrific-Tales/dp/...=

Dreaming Big Publications: http://www.dreamingbigpublications.com/

Dreaming Big Publications
Kristi King-Morgan
***@outlook.com
