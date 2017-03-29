 
Robert Gower Named Outstanding Volunteer by SFBA's Justice & Diversity Center

 
 
Robert Gower
Robert Gower
SAN FRANCISCO - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Trucker Huss, APC is pleased to announce Director Robert Gower was named an "Outstanding Volunteer" for his work in 2016 with the Justice & Diversity Center (JDC) by the Bar Association of San Francisco.

The JDC's volunteers assist low-income clients and nonprofits through legal representation and related social services. The organization serves approximately 9,500 disadvantaged San Franciscans a year.

"I am honored to be recognized by the Bar Association of San Francisco and to have the opportunity to contribute to the fantastic work JDC is doing in our community," stated Gower.

Gower practices in all aspects of retirement plan design and administration, helping companies design and implement retirement programs to promote healthy financial futures for their employees. He is a leader in the San Francisco legal community where he serves as the San Francisco Bar Association (BASF) LGBT Committee Co-chair. Gower has also been recognized as a 2016 Rising Star by the Northern California Super Lawyers publication.

About Trucker Huss

Trucker Huss is the largest employee benefits specialty law firm headquartered on the West Coast. Our in-depth knowledge and breadth of experience on all issues confronting benefit plans, plan sponsors, and plan fiduciaries translate into real-world, practical solutions for our clients—backed by the resources to handle the most complex or the most straightforward assignments. For more information, visit http://www.truckerhuss.com/.

