News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
GAI Opens New Chicago Area Office
Highlights/Key Facts
• GAI's new office is located at 2300 Cabot Suite 395, Lisle, IL, 60532.
• GAI is relocating its former Aurora, IL location to Lisle due to expansion.
• The Chicago office is actively seeking skilled individuals to augment the firm's engineering, planning, and environmental availability nationwide.
• GAI-Chicago is led by Lori Ferry, an Environmental Manager in the firm's Natural Gas Market Sector.
Quotes
Brandon Kish, Assistant Director, Environmental, GAI Consultants:
"GAI's new Chicago-area office is part of our continued expansion across the Midwest. This move will benefit GAI's new and existing clients in Illinois as we tap additional resources from across the company."
About GAI Consultants:
Connect with GAI through Social Media on Twitter (GAIConsultants)
Contact
Brittney LeTourneau
***@gaiconsultants.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse