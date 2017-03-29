 
GAI Opens New Chicago Area Office

 
CHICAGO - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- GAI Consultants (GAI) announced today the expansion of its Illinois presence with the opening of a new Chicago area office. One of 24 GAI offices across the country, the new Chicago location is strategically positioned to better serve both new and longstanding energy, transportation, development, and government clients.

Highlights/Key Facts
• GAI's new office is located at 2300 Cabot Suite 395, Lisle, IL, 60532.

• GAI is relocating its former Aurora, IL location to Lisle due to expansion.

• The Chicago office is actively seeking skilled individuals to augment the firm's engineering, planning, and environmental availability nationwide.

• GAI-Chicago is led by Lori Ferry, an Environmental Manager in the firm's Natural Gas Market Sector.

Quotes
Brandon Kish, Assistant Director, Environmental, GAI Consultants:
"GAI's new Chicago-area office is part of our continued expansion across the Midwest. This move will benefit GAI's new and existing clients in Illinois as we tap additional resources from across the company."

About GAI Consultants: Transforming ideas into reality® since 1958, GAI is an employee-owned planning, engineering, and environmental consulting firm providing local expertise to worldwide clients in the energy, transportation, development, government, and industrial markets. Visit us at http://gaiconsultants.com.

Connect with GAI through Social Media on Twitter (GAIConsultants), Facebook (gaiconsultants), LinkedIn (gai-consultants-inc-), and YouTube (gaiconsultants).

Contact
Brittney LeTourneau
***@gaiconsultants.com
GAI Consultants
Email:***@gaiconsultants.com Email Verified
Relocation, Office, Energy
Engineering
Chicago - Illinois - United States
