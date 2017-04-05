News By Tag
Mississippi Hospital Paves The Way With New Parking Lot
Alliance Hospital's pavement project is a $125,000 renovation invested to better serve the citizens of Marshall County funded solely by Alliance HealthCare System. Incredibly, over its long history, the parking lot has never been repaved.
"This lot represents progress and movement towards the future," said Dr. Kenneth Williams, Founder of Alliance HealthCare System. "The hospital is in its strongest position it has been in the past ten years, therefore we are reinvesting in the current facility."
About Alliance HealthCare System
Alliance Healthcare System (AHS) is a premier provider of emergency medicine and preventive care through two outpatient clinics and an acute care hospital. AHS provides a range of quality healthcare services and strives to promote health and well-being for the people of our community. The AHS hospital is a level 4 trauma center that provides 24 hour emergency care to the residents of Marshall County.
Media Contact
Tiana Ferrell
Alliance HealthCare System
tferrell@ahsofms.com
Page Updated Last on: Apr 05, 2017