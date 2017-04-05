Mississippi Hospital Paves The Way With New Parking Lot

Alliance Hospital's New Parking Lot

-- Alliance HealthCare System is paving the way for a more sustainable environment with a new parking lot at the Alliance Hospital located at 1430 Highway 4 East, Holly Springs, Mississippi. The lot's additional spaces will help accommodate the hospitals rising attendance as it has expanded and enhanced its outpatient services. Within the Radiology Department alone, the hospital has purchased a new GE Logic S8 Ultrasound unit which offers high resolution imaging with a faster turnaround time. In the coming weeks, the Diagnostic Imaging and Mammography services will convert to all digital, which is much faster and allows for increased patient volumes.Alliance Hospital's pavement project is a $125,000 renovation invested to better serve the citizens of Marshall County funded solely by Alliance HealthCare System. Incredibly, over its long history, the parking lot has never been repaved."This lot represents progress and movement towards the future," said Dr. Kenneth Williams, Founder of Alliance HealthCare System. "The hospital is in its strongest position it has been in the past ten years, therefore we are reinvesting in the current facility."Alliance Healthcare System (AHS) is a premier provider of emergency medicine and preventive care through two outpatient clinics and an acute care hospital. AHS provides a range of quality healthcare services and strives to promote health and well-being for the people of our community. The AHS hospital is a level 4 trauma center that provides 24 hour emergency care to the residents of Marshall County.