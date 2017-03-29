News By Tag
Small Business Expo Presents Free Educational Workshops to Washington D.C. Entrepreneurs
The day-long conference and trade show, travels the country's top cities for small business, bringing together industry thought leaders and experts in a hands-on environment that features more than 20+ free workshops and programs along with 100+ interactive booths, demos and brand exhibits. Headlining the event is Bill Walsh, Founder and CEO of Powerteam International with a presentation:
Our speakers work hard to put together hour long, content oriented workshops ranging in topics from social media marketing to insurance for your small business. These workshops are free to registered attendees. This year's workshop presenters include representatives from: American Business TV, AT&T, Verizon, Vistaprint, Wells Fargo, YP Marketing Solutions and many more.
Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/
WASHINGTON, D.C. SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center | Hall C – 801 Mt Vernon Place NW, Washington, DC 20001 from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm.
For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.
About Small Business Expo
SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 18 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. The company's headquarters are located at 555 8th AVE Suite 909 New York, NY 10018. For more information, visitwww.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com.
