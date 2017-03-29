 
News By Tag
* Ceo
* Entrepreneur
* Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Washington
  District of Columbia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
4321
March 2017
313029

Small Business Expo Presents Free Educational Workshops to Washington D.C. Entrepreneurs

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Ceo
Entrepreneur
Business

Industry:
Business

Location:
Washington - District of Columbia - US

Subject:
Events

WASHINGTON - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com), the nation's largest business-to -business trade show, will visit Washington D.C. on Wednesday, April 19th.

The day-long conference and trade show, travels the country's top cities for small business, bringing together industry thought leaders and experts in a hands-on environment that features more than 20+ free workshops and programs along with 100+ interactive booths, demos and brand exhibits.  Headlining the event is Bill Walsh, Founder and CEO of Powerteam International with a presentation: Success By Design - How To Use Internet Marketing, Social Media & Live Events To Build Your Business.

Our speakers work hard to put together hour long, content oriented workshops ranging in topics from social media marketing to insurance for your small business. These workshops are free to registered attendees. This year's workshop presenters include representatives from: American Business TV, AT&T, Verizon, Vistaprint, Wells Fargo, YP Marketing Solutions and many more.

Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/event-view/washingto...) expects to have more than 3,000+ registered attendees from across the Washington D.C. metropolitan area shopping for business resources, developing business leads, gaining new insights and networking with peers.

WASHINGTON, D.C. SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center | Hall C – 801 Mt Vernon Place NW, Washington, DC 20001 from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm.

For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.

About Small Business Expo

SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 18 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. The company's headquarters are located at 555 8th AVE Suite 909 New York, NY 10018. For more information, visitwww.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com.
End
Source:The Small Business Expo
Email:***@theshowproducers.com Email Verified
Phone:212-651-0679
Tags:Ceo, Entrepreneur, Business
Industry:Business
Location:Washington - District of Columbia - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Small Business Expo PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share