Citizen Science Days celebrate and recruit everyday people for large-scale + local science research

Month-long events include a new science TV series debut and hands-on activities like nature festivals, museum events, hackathons and more, all found at SciStarter.com
 
 
PHILADELPHIA - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The "citizen science" movement is gathering momentum, as scientists, policy makers, and the public themselves recognize that everyday people can make meaningful contributions to research. SciStarter (http://scistarter.com/) is teaming up with the Citizen Science Association to raise awareness of hundreds of events and research opportunities that will be offered as part of Citizen Science Days activities throughout the coming month.

Citizen Science Days launch with an exciting premier: The Crowd & The Cloud (http://crowdandcloud.org/), a new 4-part public television series, first airs on April 6. Hosted by former NASA Chief Scientist Waleed Abdalati, each episode will take viewers on a global tour of the projects and people in the midst of this disruptive transformation in how science is done. Science lovers are encouraged to gather friends and colleagues for viewing parties – and then to Join a Project (http://crowdandcloud.org/join-a-project), poweredbySciStarter'sProjectFinder, that matches their personal interests and abilities.

The month of science-focused activities continues with regional events that allow everyone to participate with science that is making a difference in the world. Scistarter hosts an event finder with details and links to all the events. Hundreds of events are currently included, but interested organizations can continue to add their own events (https://scistarter.com/citizen-science-day) all year long. The SciStarter Citizen Science Calendar (https://scistarter.com/calendar) will feature hand-picked events throughout the year.

"Everyone involved in citizen science benefits: volunteers become more aware of the issues that scientists are (or aren't!) addressing, and scientists receive valuable input from a diverse group of people," said Darlene Cavalier, founder of SciStarter and Professor of Practice at Arizona State University. "It can be so simple for someone to participate in a project, but the aggregate findings of many people make a huge contribution to the validity of the work."

Locally-relevant activities are planned at museums, science centers, libraries, schools, parks, and nature centers, all with a goal of bringing attention to citizen science opportunities and impacts.

Here is a sampling of Citizen Science Days activities, or search here to find activities near you:
• A Tidepool Clinic (https://scistarter.com/project/17222-Tidepool-Clinic) in Lincoln City, OR, where you'll find out about rocky shores ecosystems and learn how to identify tidepool inhabitants including sea stars, sea anemones, sea urchins, and mussels.
• City Nature Challenge will kick things off on April 14 all across the country including New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Nashville, and many other locations. This is a friendly competition to see which region can document the most wildlife. Be a citizen scientist and snap and upload photos of the wildlife you see in your backyard, schoolyard, or local park.
• Hack HSV (https://scistarter.com/project/17227-Hack-HSV) will teach Huntsville, AL, high school kids how to create something great and learn the culture of computer programming alongside professional programmers.
• Discover new cures in the dirt (https://scistarter.com/project/17150-You-Can-Help-Discover-New-Cures) as you learn how soil research can be used to aid in drug discovery. This event is in Belleville, WI.
• Make for the Planet (https://scistarter.com/project/16870-Make-for-the-Planet): a three-day Earth Optimism Summit in Washington, D.C. for anyone who is a hacker, coder, maker, engineer, designer, entrepreneur, creative thinker or tinkerer.
• March for Science all over the country including Seattle, WA, to show your support for science.Here are ways (https://scistarter.com/just-add-citizen-science) to DO science at the marches.

Citizen science initiatives succeed because of partnerships between volunteers and organizers, educators, scientists, data managers, technology specialists, evaluators, and others. The Citizen Science Association (http://citizenscience.org/) works to advance excellence in citizen science across all project types by uniting the expertise of diverse practitioners, sharing resources and best practices, and highlighting the impacts of public participation in scientific research.

SciStarter (http://scistarter.com/) enables people to find, join, and contribute to science through informal recreational activities and formal research efforts. The website creates a shared space where scientists can connect with people interested in working on, learning about, and earning credit for joint research projects. SciStarter currently features 1,500 searchable citizen science projects and events and recruits participants through partnerships with Discover Magazine and Astronomy Magazine, PBS Kids, the National Science Teachers Association, Public Library of Science, WHYY/NPR, Pop Warner Youth Scholars, and more. News and announcements shared on Twitter @Scistarter (https://twitter.com/SciStarter).

Click to Share