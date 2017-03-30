News By Tag
Citizen Science Days celebrate and recruit everyday people for large-scale + local science research
Month-long events include a new science TV series debut and hands-on activities like nature festivals, museum events, hackathons and more, all found at SciStarter.com
Citizen Science Days launch with an exciting premier: The Crowd & The Cloud (http://crowdandcloud.org/)
The month of science-focused activities continues with regional events that allow everyone to participate with science that is making a difference in the world. Scistarter hosts an event finder with details and links to all the events. Hundreds of events are currently included, but interested organizations can continue to add their own events (https://scistarter.com/
"Everyone involved in citizen science benefits: volunteers become more aware of the issues that scientists are (or aren't!) addressing, and scientists receive valuable input from a diverse group of people," said Darlene Cavalier, founder of SciStarter and Professor of Practice at Arizona State University. "It can be so simple for someone to participate in a project, but the aggregate findings of many people make a huge contribution to the validity of the work."
Locally-relevant activities are planned at museums, science centers, libraries, schools, parks, and nature centers, all with a goal of bringing attention to citizen science opportunities and impacts.
Here is a sampling of Citizen Science Days activities, or search here to find activities near you:
• A Tidepool Clinic (https://scistarter.com/
• City Nature Challenge will kick things off on April 14 all across the country including New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Nashville, and many other locations. This is a friendly competition to see which region can document the most wildlife. Be a citizen scientist and snap and upload photos of the wildlife you see in your backyard, schoolyard, or local park.
• Hack HSV (https://scistarter.com/
• Discover new cures in the dirt (https://scistarter.com/
• Make for the Planet (https://scistarter.com/
• March for Science all over the country including Seattle, WA, to show your support for science.Here are ways (https://scistarter.com/
Citizen science initiatives succeed because of partnerships between volunteers and organizers, educators, scientists, data managers, technology specialists, evaluators, and others. The Citizen Science Association (http://citizenscience.org/)
SciStarter (http://scistarter.com/)
