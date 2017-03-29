NavPoint Real Estate Group Adds Veteran Commercial Broker

End

-- NavPoint Real Estate Group is pleased to announce the addition of veteran commercial real estate broker Charlie Davis. Mr. Davis brings 35 years of commercial real estate experience with a variety of industry roles in brokerage and asset management. Over that period, Charlie has focused on his own brokerage activities, as well as building and managing other brokerage teams and platforms. He has also served as an institutional asset manager, responsible for a portfolio of assets around the country.As both a broker and an investor, Charlie's primary expertise has been in office properties and land for the development of office buildings. Over the past 10 years, he has been involved in more than 75 sales of small office assets, as well as larger office assets and several significant land parcels, the majority of which occurred along the southeast corridor of the Denver metropolitan area. Through these transactions, Charlie has developed diverse relationships with users and other brokers who work the same geographic area. He has been particularly involved with the Denver South economic development organization, providing extensive interactions with other business leaders in the area. In addition, Charlie serves on several Metro District Boards, bringing him in close contact with both county and city government officials along the corridor.NavPoint Real Estate Group is a comprehensive Commercial Real Estate Services Firm that handles a wide variety of investment assignments. The company provides services including Exclusive Brokerage Representation, Property/Asset Management, and Consulting, throughout Colorado and the Western US covering all Commercial Property types. NavPoint brings an experienced team to every assignment that has a broad understanding of the national Commercial Real Estate market while also bringing acute local knowledge to each assignment. The firm is currently involved in the exclusive brokerage or management of over 1,500,000 SF of commercial real estate.NavPoint Real Estate Group is based in Castle Rock, Colorado. The firm handles commercial real estate sales, leasing and investment in all property types with market coverage through Colorado. To contact NavPoint Real Estate Group, please call the main office at 720.420.7530 or email at info@navpointre.com The Company's website can be found at www.navpointre.com