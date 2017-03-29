 
April 2017





The Cromeens Law Firm, PLLC, Joins The Houston Food Bank's Annual Food From the Bar Competition

 
 
HOUSTON - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- The Cromeens Law Firm, PLLC, is pleased to announce that it has joined the Houston Food Bank's Food From the Bar initiative, a month-long competition among Houston's legal community where participants earn points by donating food, funds and volunteer time to benefit the Houston Food Bank. The competition starts on April 1st and ends on May 6th.

Through donations and support, the legal community helps Houston Food Bank feed more kids and families in our community. The event is timed to raise much needed resources just before the summer break when kids will be out of school and not receiving school breakfast and lunches. Many local families struggle to provide that extra food during the summer and you are helping bridge that gap.

To actively raise the most funds and food donations as possible, The Cromeens Law Firm, PLLC, will run fundraising campaigns through its various social media sites, volunteer time on-site at the Houston Food Bank, and will accept goods at its office location throughout regular business hours.

"We are really excited to be a part of this great effort and support the Houston community in need," stated Karalynn Cromeens, Managing Shareholder of The Cromeens Law Firm, PLLC. "The Houston Food Bank is such an important organization, and we hope that we can make a difference through partnership with them."

         The Houston Food Bank's Inaugural Food From the Bar drive took place last year during this time and included 24 legal organizations that raised over $96,000 and collected 5,066 lbs of donations.

About The Cromeens Law Firm, PLLC

         Founded in 2006, The Cromeens Law Firm, PLLC, is a full-service, Houston-based law firm serving clients across the state of Texas. With a concentration in construction, real estate and business law, our firm is committed to providing results driven, cost-effective and personal representation to each one of our clients. For more information, please visit www.thecromeenslawfirm.com.

Media Contact:

Carly Norausky

Marketing Director

The Cromeens Law Firm, PLLC

713-715-7334

marketing@thecromeenslawfirm.com

