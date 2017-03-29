News By Tag
9-1-1 Industry Leaders Successfully Test Next Generation Technologies
9-1-1 Industry Leaders Successfully Test Next Generation Technologies That Improve Location Accuracy and Data Sharing
The hands-on, standards-based testing done in the lab setting at this event yielded a number of significant firsts and other meaningful results:
• The testing of smart-device apps that interface with NG9-1-1 to provide improved caller location information to the 9-1-1 call taker;
• The testing of capabilities that allow 9-1-1 personnel to receive data from callers, such as emergency medical information, or data about an emergency scene, such as the presence of hazardous materials or building blueprints; and
• The testing of NG9-1-1 data exchange (http://www.nena.org/
The testing and results from ICE 7 help ensure that NG9-1-1 provides the services and the level of reliability required for IP-based, mission-critical public safety communications, while supporting accessibility to NG9-1-1 service for all citizens making requests for assistance. "Facilitating the timely migration to NG9-1-1 is one of NENA's highest priorities,"
"GeoComm remains committed to NENA's vision of Next-Generation 9-1-1 and helped plan ICE 7 by co-chairing the event. Through our participation, we had the opportunity to test interoperability and adherence to standards – not just for GeoComm's ECRF/LVF, but for all vendors attending the event," stated Brooks Shannon, Senior Product Manager at GeoComm. GeoLynx Spatial Router – GeoComm's ECRF/LVF – helped facilitate the testing of external apps, additional data, and data exchange using the Emergency Incident Data Document (EIDD), and participated in the first-ever interoperability tests involving additional location data discovery using the ECRF. "The high degree of collaboration among vendors was fantastic. The dedication of every participant helped make this ICE, like past events, a significant contributor to the advancement of 9-1-1," Shannon stated.
ICE 7 participants utilized current, pending, and in-development standards for these tests, gaining knowledge that only collaborative, multi-party testing can provide. The result was a better understanding of how these emerging areas of technology interface with NG9-1-1's core services as defined by the NENA i3 standard (https://www.nena.org/?
NENA thanks the Illinois Institute of Technology, School of Applied Technology (https://appliedtech.iit.edu/
Further details about ICE 7 are available here (http://www.nena.org/?
About GeoComm: GeoComm was founded in 1995 to provide county governments with turnkey emergency 9-1-1 development services. Over the subsequent 21 years, the company has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping to keep more than 100 million people safe. Today, GeoComm has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems that route emergency calls to the appropriate call center, map the caller's location on call taker or dispatcher maps, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire and ambulance vehicles. Our NG9-1-1 GIS solutions provide GIS data quality control, transformation, a nd aggregation services as well NG9-1-1 system emergency call routing. To learn more about GeoComm, please visit www.geo-comm.com
