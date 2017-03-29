News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Cedar Lake Cellars Hires New Events Coordinator
New team member has nearly 10 years of hospitality experience
Mazzola will work directly with clients to create detailed timelines for their events. This includes ongoing communication among clients, vendors and staff to ensure flawless events. Prior to joining Cedar Lake Cellars, Mazzola worked in the hospitality industry for nearly 10 years including as a general manager of a local restaurant. She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Fontbonne University.
"We look forward to working with Angie, who has exceptional experience when it comes to handling events and their many details," said Cedar Lake Cellars' owner Carl Bolm. "She will be an integral resource in assisting our guests at our new Barrel Room scheduled to open in May."
Cedar Lake Cellars is open year-round Fri. through Sun. from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for those 21 and older with live music scheduled throughout the weekend. The restaurant seats 90 indoor and 120 patio diners with a wine bar that features 15 Cedar Lake Cellars wines, 3 Swans handcrafted wines from the West Coast, 25 wines of the world, craft and domestic beers, and signature wine slushies.
Cedar Lake Cellars, which is situated on 170+ acres of picturesque land, is located at 11008 Schreckengast Rd. in Wright City, Mo. For more information, call Cedar Lake Cellars at (636) 745-9500 or visit http://www.cedarlakecellars.com.
Contact
Rochelle Brandvein
***@brandveinpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse