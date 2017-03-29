News By Tag
Drive My Way, Inc. Awarded Northeast Ohio Student Venture Fund
Since initially launching in 2015, Drive My Way has been making steady headway within the North American Trucking Industry. Drive My Way is a personalized recruiting technology that matches CDL licensed truck drivers to jobs based on pre-identified lifestyle preferences and qualifications. "We are incredibly honored to be selected by NEOSVF," said Beth Potratz, CEO and Founder at Drive My Way. "NEOSVF has been a pleasure to work with. It's inspiring to see talented and enthusiastic students take interest and pave the way for local startups like Drive My Way."
Drive My Way's solution is two-fold: to help drivers find jobs that fit their lifestyle and needs and help carriers find drivers that fit their operational needs ultimately increasing retention and reducing turnover. "Our students did a great job of reviewing Drive My Way," said Dan Hampu, Executive Director of NEOSVF. "We are excited about Drive My Way's market potential. They have a disruptive and innovative product and the right team to successfully attract and retain follow-on funding and market share. We look forward to seeing their growth and working with them to achieve their goals, however we can."
Drive My Way has entered the market at a pinnacle time with growing driver shortage expected to hit 175K by 2024, increased market growth of 890K drivers hired in the next 10 years and turnover rates over 90%. With the funds from NEOSVF, Drive My Way will continue to scale and grow.
About Drive My Way
Drive My Way™ is a unique, online personalized recruiting technology that matches CDL truck drivers with available jobs based on their qualiﬁcations and lifestyle preferences. Drive My Way is passionate about personalizing the recruitment experience for both drivers and employers — matching drivers with jobs that will allow them to live the life that they want and matching employers with talent that is both qualiﬁed and engaged.
Drive My Way's site also includes a content portal where members can learn about the latest industry news and grow their professional network. Drive My Way is a trusted resource for drivers throughout their career and a valued partner to employers focused on quality of hire, increased engagement and retention. For more information visit www.drivemyway.com or email info@drivemyway.com.
About Northeast Ohio Student Venture Fund
The Northeast Ohio Student Venture Fund (NEOSVF) is a 501(c)(3) student run organization that funds high-growth potential, tech-based startups in Northeast Ohio. Students review and select companies and startups get much needed capital. NEOSVF has funded 12 companies to date. The fund is typically among the earliest money into companies. The portfolio companies have been able to successfully attract follow-on funding after receiving NEOSVF investment capital. For more information, visit www.neosvf.com or email info@neosvf.com.
