Meet the Contestants Vying for the Title of Mrs. Pennsylvania America 2017!
Mark your calendars and pick out your best black-tie attire for the Mrs. Pennsylvania America Pageant; an event where Hollywood meets Pageantry as the we set out to crown Mrs. Pennsylvania America 2017.
The prize package this year is worth over $20k and includes a round-trip ticket to Mrs. America in Las Vegas, dental-care from Steliotes Dental (http://www.steliotesdentalspa.com/)
"I am excited to be working with the Mrs. Pennsylvania America Pageant for a second year in a row. The 2016 pageant was one of the best pageants I have been too. An Officer and Gentlewoman LLC, puts on a fantastic show," states Artyce Dozier of Hair Meets Art, the offical hair sponsor of Mrs. Pennsylvania America 2017.
Here are the 2017 Contestants (http://www.mrspennamerica.org/
1. Mrs. Allegheny County- Sandahl Taylor
2. Mrs. Berks County- Shannon Anderson
3. Mrs. Chester County- Valerie Ross
4. Mrs. Northampton-
5. Mrs. Lehigh County- Amelia Batres
6. Mrs. Montgomery County- Shonda Goodwin
7. Mrs. Philadelphia County-Olga Urbanovich
8. Mrs. Pike County- Roxanne Birchfield
9. Mrs. West Moreland- Kandace Kettren
The event is hosted for the second year in a row by Rick Bernstein with music by DJ Alkimist (http://www.aoagwllc.com/
- Bianca Golden-America's Next Top Model alum (http://www.vh1.com/
- Tanya Jarrett- Miss Pennsylvania USA 2006 (http://www.misspennsylvaniausa.com/)
- Marta Bota-Mrs. District of Columbia 2014 (http://www.mrsdcamerica.org/)
Location of the Pageant: University of the Arts (Terra Hall Theater)
211 S. Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Showtime: 5:00pm
VIP Social Hour: 4:00pm (Doors open at 3:00pm for VIP)
Media Arrival: 3:30pm (Need a media pass? Click here (http://www.mrspennamerica.org/
General Admission Arrival: 4:00pm
Dress is formal or cocktail
Parking: Street, Surrounding Parking Garages
Want to buy tickets to the event? Click here.
Contact
An Officer and Gentlewoman, LLC
***@aoagwllc.com
