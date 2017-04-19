Meet the Contestants Vying for the Title of Mrs. Pennsylvania America 2017!

 

Mark your calendars and pick out your best black-tie attire for the Mrs. Pennsylvania America Pageant; an event where Hollywood meets Pageantry as the we set out to crown Mrs. Pennsylvania America 2017.
 
1 2 3 4 5
Mrs. Pennsylvania America 2017 Contestants
PHILADELPHIA - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- An Officer and Gentlewoman, LLC and presenting sponsor ThomasRiley Strategies, will hold the pageant at the University of the Arts (Terra Hall Theater) in Philadelphia, PA on June 10th at 5pm.  April Walker Taylor, Mrs. Pennsylvania America 2016  is crowning her successor at the star-studded event. The winner of the evening will move on to compete at Mrs. America, in August, alongside 50 more beautiful women from around the country!

The prize package this year is worth over $20k and includes a round-trip ticket to Mrs. America in Las Vegas, dental-care from Steliotes Dental (http://www.steliotesdentalspa.com/), eye-lash service from Deka Lash (http://www.dekalash.com/locations/bethelpark), headshots by Roy Cox Studios (https://www.4-optic.com) and much more.

"I am excited to be working with the Mrs. Pennsylvania America Pageant for a second year in a row. The 2016 pageant was one of the best pageants I have been too. An Officer and Gentlewoman LLC, puts on a fantastic show," states Artyce Dozier of Hair Meets Art, the offical hair sponsor of Mrs. Pennsylvania America 2017.

Here are the 2017 Contestants (http://www.mrspennamerica.org/meet-the-2017-contestants/):

1.     Mrs. Allegheny County- Sandahl Taylor

2.     Mrs. Berks County- Shannon Anderson

3.     Mrs. Chester County- Valerie Ross

4.     Mrs. Northampton- Caitlin Puccio

5.     Mrs. Lehigh County- Amelia Batres

6.     Mrs. Montgomery County- Shonda Goodwin

7.     Mrs. Philadelphia County-Olga Urbanovich

8.     Mrs. Pike County- Roxanne Birchfield

9.     Mrs. West Moreland- Kandace Kettren

The event is hosted for the second year in a row by Rick Bernstein with music by DJ Alkimist (http://www.aoagwllc.com/meet-the-executive-team/). The star-studded judges are:

- Bianca Golden-America's Next Top Model alum (http://www.vh1.com/shows/americas-next-top-model)

- Tanya Jarrett- Miss Pennsylvania USA 2006 (http://www.misspennsylvaniausa.com/)

- Marta Bota-Mrs. District of Columbia 2014 (http://www.mrsdcamerica.org/) (2nd RU) and Ms. Virginia America 2016

Location of the Pageant: University of the Arts (Terra Hall Theater)
211 S. Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Showtime: 5:00pm
VIP Social Hour: 4:00pm (Doors open at 3:00pm for VIP)
Media Arrival: 3:30pm (Need a media pass? Click here (http://www.mrspennamerica.org/about-us).)
General Admission Arrival: 4:00pm
Dress is formal or cocktail
Parking: Street, Surrounding Parking Garages

Want to buy tickets to the event? Click here.

