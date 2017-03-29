Allzone will be exhibiting at the EDPMA 2017 Solutions Summit

Allzone an industry leader in Medical Billing, Medical Coding and Revenue Cycle Management outsourcing solutions,will be exhibiting at the EDPMA 2017 Solutions Summit, held from the 25'th to the 28'th of April 2017 at the Omni San Diego Hotel, CA

-- Allzone Management Solutions, Inc., an industry leader in Medical Billing, Medical Coding and Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) outsourcing solutions, will be exhibiting at the Emergency Department Practice Management Association (EDPMA) 2017 Solutions Summit, held from the 25'th to the 28'th of April 2017 at the Omni San Diego Hotel, San Diego, California., Allzone will be exhibiting their cost effective outsourced back office solutions to Accelerate identification and resolution of denials."We are elated to support the EDPMA 2017 solutions summit," saidof Allzone Management Solutions. "Our Goal is to help billing companies' cut cost and increase cash flow with the qualified services.": - The Emergency Department Practice Management Association (EDPMA) is one of the nation's largest trade associations supporting the delivery of emergency medical care to all Americans. Together, EDPMA's members deliver (or directly support) health care for over half of the 136.3 million patients who visit U.S. emergency departments each year. Our members include physician groups, billing and coding companies, and others who support health care provided in the Emergency Department and work collectively to deliver services often unmet elsewhere. We provide advocacy and educational resources to Emergency Department physician groups and their practice partners.- Allzone Management Solutions is a leading medical billing services company that provides back office support services exclusively to medical billing companies across the US. Our services include Medical Coding, Medical Billing and Revenue Cycle Management. Our billers are well versed in 30 billing software's spanning over 60 specialties and processes over 9 million transactions each year. Outsource your billing services to save cost and time with our proven outsourced model. To Know more about Us visit www.allzonems.com or call 866-854-2714