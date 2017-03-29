 
News By Tag
* Va Benefits
* Veteran's Benefits
* Veteran's pension
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Family
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Boston
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
4321
March 2017
313029


9.2 million Veterans may be eligible for VA Pension, only 290,000 receiving

The Zelma Lacey House of Charlestown is hosting a free educational seminar.
 
BOSTON - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Zelma Lacey House of Charlestown is hosting a free educational workshop about the VA Aid and Attendance benefit on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. This event is open to the public and will take place at the senior living community, located at 9 West School Street, Charlestown, MA 02129.  Please call 617-241-0328 to register.

There are 9.2 million veterans still living that served in World War II, Korea, or Vietnam. These soldiers and their surviving spouses may be eligible for the Department of Veterans Affairs' Aid and Attendance Pension, which offers a monthly tax-free benefit, ranging from $1,153 to $2,127 per month toward the cost of senior care.

Veterans Financial is the Senior Living Industry's leading provider of information about the Aid & Attendance Pension benefit. During our workshop, we review the eligibility criteria and show how thousands of families, even in cases of higher net worth, have become eligible for this benefit. If you are unable to attend the workshop, please visit www.VeteransFinancial.com or call 1-800-835-1541 for more information.
End
Source:Peabody Properties
Email:***@prfirst.com Email Verified
Tags:Va Benefits, Veteran's Benefits, Veteran's pension
Industry:Family
Location:Boston - Massachusetts - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR First PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share