News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
9.2 million Veterans may be eligible for VA Pension, only 290,000 receiving
The Zelma Lacey House of Charlestown is hosting a free educational seminar.
There are 9.2 million veterans still living that served in World War II, Korea, or Vietnam. These soldiers and their surviving spouses may be eligible for the Department of Veterans Affairs' Aid and Attendance Pension, which offers a monthly tax-free benefit, ranging from $1,153 to $2,127 per month toward the cost of senior care.
Veterans Financial is the Senior Living Industry's leading provider of information about the Aid & Attendance Pension benefit. During our workshop, we review the eligibility criteria and show how thousands of families, even in cases of higher net worth, have become eligible for this benefit. If you are unable to attend the workshop, please visit www.VeteransFinancial.com or call 1-800-835-1541 for more information.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse