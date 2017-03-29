 
Special Gala Awards Show honoring US Military Veteran Filmmakers

Miami Filmmaker and Festival Director announces Call for Submissions
 
 
2016 Festival
MIAMI - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- The Veteran Film Awards, a Gala Fundraising Event will honor accomplishments of US Military Veteran Filmmakers in a live-streamed event at the Flamingo Theater Bar in Miami, September 17th, 2017 at 6pm. Call for Entries.

  "Veterans tend to follow a unique path to filmmaking and have a unique approach to storytelling." comments Founder Bryan Thompson. Thompson is an award-winning filmmaker who founded the Miami Web Fest in 2014, a film festival for web series. He founded the Veteran Film Awards (a subsidiary of Miami Web Fest) to create meaningful opportunities for independent filmmakers who served honorably in the US Military.

  The event is judged by Film Executives, including several former employees of companies like Viacom and Netflix. The panel also includes judges from the well-known Military Lifestyles streaming network We Are The Mighty (WATM). Judges will review content in diverse categories, including Feature Film, Short Film, Music Video, Web Series, PSA /Commercial, and Documentary.

  Hollywood Director Bobby Roth will conduct a Masterclass on September 17th before the Awards Ceremony. All "VFA" nominees will receive free admission to the masterclass. Bobby Roth is best known for directing successful programs like "Lost", "Hawaii Five-0", and "Prison Break". The grand prize for this contest is $500 plus two free round-trip tickets provided by Jet Blue Airlines. Submission fee is $40 ($30 for students). Submissions will run from April 1st through July 15th.


Submit here: https://filmfreeway.com/festival/MiamiVETfest

Contact
LaVerne Daley
***@miamiwebfest.com
Email:***@miamiwebfest.com Email Verified
Tags:Film Festival, Veterans, Miami
Industry:Event
Location:Miami - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
