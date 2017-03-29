News By Tag
Special Gala Awards Show honoring US Military Veteran Filmmakers
Miami Filmmaker and Festival Director announces Call for Submissions
"Veterans tend to follow a unique path to filmmaking and have a unique approach to storytelling."
The event is judged by Film Executives, including several former employees of companies like Viacom and Netflix. The panel also includes judges from the well-known Military Lifestyles streaming network We Are The Mighty (WATM). Judges will review content in diverse categories, including Feature Film, Short Film, Music Video, Web Series, PSA /Commercial, and Documentary.
Hollywood Director Bobby Roth will conduct a Masterclass on September 17th before the Awards Ceremony. All "VFA" nominees will receive free admission to the masterclass. Bobby Roth is best known for directing successful programs like "Lost", "Hawaii Five-0", and "Prison Break". The grand prize for this contest is $500 plus two free round-trip tickets provided by Jet Blue Airlines. Submission fee is $40 ($30 for students). Submissions will run from April 1st through July 15th.
Submit here: https://filmfreeway.com/
