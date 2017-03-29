News By Tag
Idare Magazine Launches Its Spring Art Issue
Spring has officially sprung and the Fashion and Art Community is excited to announce the release of www.idaremagazine.com Spring Art Issue! Continuing to blow everyone away with its out of box thinking, iDare magazine truly has mastered the art of expressing art through fashion.
Featured designer and wearable artist @happycouturehcr aka Nyeta Allen covers the Spring Art issue. This issue is dedicated to her in light of her recent diagnosis of cancer after surviving her first bout with breast cancer. Her work truly possesses elements of healing and forward movement.
This issue also features a number of amazing individuals that the world needs to know more of. Our back cover of this jaw dropping issue is super star artist Tia Jannah, @tia_jannah_
Notable articles on outstanding individuals such as @carminasuzannemodel, @thecharlymagazine , @dominiquet.a.r.jackson , @shennamusic , @fernando will intrigue you.
Our Sensual & Sizzling spotlight model contest winner @officialnancyramirez sets the world on fire in her spread
About iDare Magazine
iDare magazine is a place where you can be you. It is not just another art magazine. There is substance and grit accompanying the art, music, fashion and photography. It showcases true life in its raw form. Every issue it evolves giving you life. It will push our comfort zones all while educating you at the same time. iDare you to be bold, free and unapologetic.
To find out more information about iDARE MAGAZINE visit http://www.idaremagazine.com today!!
www.idaremagazine. com
