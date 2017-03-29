News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Karpel Solutions Named Best In Reliability by Small Business Monthly
Only 25 St. Louis area companies received this recognition. The winners were selected based on nominations and comments from clients. The full listing will appear in Small Business Monthly's April, 2017 edition.
Since its founding in 1985, Karpel has received many accolades and honors and continues to exceed client expectations.
Sharyl Groves, an Executive Assistant at Sugar Creek Capital said, "We needed a partner to help us leverage technology to increase productivity in a variety of arenas. We sent out a request for proposal in search of a new IT partner that could grow in pace with us and selected Karpel Solutions. In a short time period we challenged Karpel's technical staff with providing alternate solutions to the original plan - and have been met with a positive 'can do' attitude and a willingness to think things through for the best options and outcomes for our company. Additionally, the help desk experience at Karpel has been far superior to our previous provider."
Josh Allen with Companion Baking added, "We moved our bread production facility for the first time in 22 years. We bake and deliver bread seven days a week. We shut our ovens down in South City at 2 am and pulled our first breads from our new ovens in West St. Louis by noon. We needed a lot of IT support to pull that off. Karpel made it happen seamlessly. What we like best about working with Karpel is Responsiveness. We call. Karpel answers. We have a problem. Karpel fixes it. We want a creative solution. Karpel figures it out."
"Exceeding client expectations is a must to succeed in today's business world. Karpel goes beyond the day-to-day grind to do whatever is necessary to help our clients achieve optimal performance from their technology. We understand time is money and have the talent necessary to solve any issue quickly and efficiently. Our team is honored to have once again been recognized for their hard work and efforts," said Matt Ziemianski, CEO of Karpel Solutions.
Karpel offers a wide array of software services for the legal community, such as PROSECUTORbyKARPEL, and DEFENDERbyKARPEL, and IT services, through its iNSIGHTbyKarpel division. All have been a major success both on a national and local basis. Among its many recent awards, Karpel was named to the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies in 2016 by Inc. magazine, and was named a Top IT Firm, a Best In Customer Service firm, a Best In Quality firm and a Future 50 company to watch in 2016 by Small Business Monthly.
ABOUT KARPEL SOLUTIONS
Karpel Solutions is a business and government solutions and managed services provider that focuses on its clients' strategic goals through the application of current and cost effective technologies. Founded in 1985, Karpel is a four-time Inc. 5000 company, providing business solutions that mobilize technology to meet specific business needs. We oversee process efficiencies and strategic initiatives through the engineering of Managed Services, Website Programming, Business Continuity, and Remote & On-site tech support. Karpel has worked with over 300 companies and government entities throughout the United States, ranging in size from $10 million to over $10 billion. Karpel Solutions is a firm currently comprised of more than 60 business and technology professionals with experience in multiple business verticals. For additional information visit http://www.karpel.com
Contact
Solomon Turner PR
***@solomonturner.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse