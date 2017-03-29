 
Aroma Bravo Gourmet Coffee Beans Sourced Exclusively from Marcala, Honduras

Aroma Bravo gets its coffee bean supply exclusively from Marcala, where the finest organic Arabica beans can be found.
 
 
Medium Dark Roast Gourmet Coffee Beans from Marcala, Honduras
Medium Dark Roast Gourmet Coffee Beans from Marcala, Honduras
 
CARSON CITY, Nev. - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Honduras was long been known for supplying some of the world's finest gourmet coffee beans. Marcala, the country's top coffee-producing region, plays a key role in earning this reputation. It is no surprise then that many trusted coffee sellers get their supply from this famous region. Among these brands is Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea, an organic company that sources gourmet coffee beans exclusively from Marcala.

"Our quest for the best-tasting coffee has naturally led us to the magnificent place of Marcala, Honduras. This is where we discovered the most flavorful Arabica beans that are perfect for our roasted coffee products. We were so impressed by the taste and aroma of Marcala coffee that from then on, we decided to source our beans exclusively from this Honduran region." A company spokesperson shared.

The Arabica beans that Aroma Bravo imports from Marcala are grown at an altitude in various organic farms. Skilled Honduran farmers cultivate the Arabica coffee trees through sustainable means, producing pure organic beans with the natural flavors kept intact.

"One of the reasons why we love Honduras coffee is because they are grown by passionate farmers who know everything about coffee production. They know exactly how to plant, tend and harvest the beans with the utmost care," the spokesperson noted.

The richness of the Marcala mountains, the effort of the farmers, and the expertise of professional roasters and packagers all contribute to the success of the Aroma Bravo brand.

"It takes tremendous effort to produce coffee of this quality, that's why we are very grateful to everyone involved in the entire process. From farmer to roaster and packager, we make sure everyone is paid generously. It is because of these hard-working individuals that we are able to deliver the finest gourmet coffee beans to our customers. We invite every coffee lover out there to try our brand and discover the taste of true Honduras coffee," the spokesperson concluded.

More information about Honduras gourmet coffee beans are available at https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=bl_dp_s_web_0?ie=UTF8&se....

About Aroma Bravo
Aroma Bravo offers USDA organic Honduras whole bean coffee. Highly rated for its smooth and well-balanced flavor, Aroma Bravo Coffee is a must-have for true coffee lovers.

Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
