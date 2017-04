THE BOYSCOUT

-- The Kidney CORPS is a group of professionals - actors, artists, musicians, & business managers who are dedicated to finding a kidney donor for their friend, David Saltzman.David, who was an athlete, was diagnosed with kidney failure in 2014. He is now on dialysis and his wait time for a kidney is 7 years.David is a family man who's daughter says he is her hero. He is a business man, husband and father who has a heart for helping others.He has been training with David Ashford, Medal Winner, World and National Champion Sprinter, to get himself in shape for this transplant.The Kidney Corps has produced a video which can be seen on UTube and Facebook. This video is the testimony of LeVaughn Crosby, a 78-year old singer-song writer, who had a successful kidney transplant at 71 years of age. Eight years later, he is healthy and doing great.They are making an an impassioned appeal to all people who want to save a life. WHAT IS THE PRICE OF LIFE?They are also seeking partnerships with charities and fundraisers for the purpose of furthering this cause.In 2015, the now President Trump stated: " For my part, I am optimistic that my goal -- easing the nation's organ shortage -- might just gain traction. This is because my preferred solution -- rewarding kidney donors -- will yield a fiscal windfall for the federal government."This video can be seen on UTube - THE GIFT OF LIFE FOR DAVID SALTZMAN - https://youtu.be/ RqrLkHeHids - and can also be viewed on Facebook: The Kidney CORPS.Thank you for your support.