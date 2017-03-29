 
News By Tag
* Kidney Transplant
* David Saltzman
* The Gift of LIfe
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
4321
March 2017
313029


The Gift of Life For David Saltzman

 
 
THE BOYSCOUT
THE BOYSCOUT
CHICAGO - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- The Kidney CORPS is a group of professionals - actors, artists, musicians, & business managers who are dedicated to finding a kidney donor for their friend, David Saltzman.

David, who was an athlete, was diagnosed with kidney failure in 2014.  He is now on dialysis and his wait time for a kidney is 7 years.

David is a family man who's daughter says he is her hero.  He is a business man, husband and father who has a heart for helping others.

He has been training with David Ashford, Medal Winner, World and National Champion Sprinter, to get himself in shape for this transplant.

The Kidney Corps has produced a video which can be seen on UTube and Facebook.  This video is the testimony of LeVaughn Crosby, a 78-year old singer-song writer, who had a successful kidney transplant at 71 years of age.  Eight years later, he is healthy and doing great.

They are making an an impassioned appeal to all people who want to save a life.  WHAT IS THE PRICE OF LIFE?

They are also seeking partnerships with charities and fundraisers for the purpose of furthering this cause.

In 2015, the now President Trump stated: " For my part, I am optimistic that my goal -- easing the nation's organ shortage -- might just gain traction.  This is because my preferred solution -- rewarding kidney donors -- will yield a fiscal windfall for the federal government."

This video can be seen on UTube -  THE GIFT OF LIFE FOR DAVID SALTZMAN - https://youtu.be/RqrLkHeHids - and can also be viewed on Facebook:  The Kidney CORPS.



Thank you for your support.

Contact
Maxine Garascia
***@comcast.net
End
Source:The Kidney CORPS
Email:***@comcast.net Email Verified
Tags:Kidney Transplant, David Saltzman, The Gift of LIfe
Industry:Health
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share