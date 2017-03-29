360 Systems Announced New TSS IP 2200 Server

The New IP-2200 Offers Video Compatibility in a Compact Package

-- Today 360 Systems, manufacturer of broadcast video and audio products, announced that it will be showing their soon to be released new TSS IP-2200 at NAB 2017!The TSS IP-2200 offers SMPTE 2022 IP video recording and playout now, with SMPTE 2110 support soon to follow. It comes standard with 2 bi-directional channels with IP video record and playout, redundant cooling and power supplies, and a dependable Linux® OS. Current and future owners of TSS Mini 2100 and 2200 servers now have the option to upgrade their server when they are ready to make the move to IP.Sending video over IP networks allows broadcasters a more cost effective means to deliver video over longer distances. Whether it is sending video content within the facility or to a destination thousands of miles away, video over IP provides the solution. The TSS IP-2200 upgrade provides broadcasters a flexible solution for the move from SDI video to video over IP with a focused feature set in a compact package."With the addition of the TSS IP-2200 multi format broadcast video server to our already existing TSS Server line, including the ability to upgrade their current TSS Mini 2100 & 2200, our customers now have additional options in their transition to IP. 360 Systems continues to provide solutions at a budget friendly cost per channel, without sacrificing quality and reliability"said Alan Jermagian, CEO of 360 Systems.About 360 Systems360 Systems has manufactured innovative video and audio products for the broadcast and entertainment industry for over 40 years. It is the company's goal to consistently provide quality products with 24/7 reliability, backed by standard-setting quality and customer service. 360 Systems is a privately held California corporation.